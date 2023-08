Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 320 pounds

2022 stats: 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks

One of A&M's team captains, Raikes is respected by his teammates for his work on the field and off it. He became a regular in the defensive line rotation last year and stepped into the starting lineup several times. He will have compete with the likes of DJ Hicks and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy for snaps this fall, but should remain an important part of a deep rotation at defensive tackle.