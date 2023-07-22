Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds

2022 stats (at Grand Valley State): 30 catches, 652 yards (20.8 YPC), 4 TD

It wasn't long ago that A&M's depth at wide receiver looked like it was going to be severely tested in 2023. Things look solid now in part due to the arrival of Walker, who broke out last season at Division-II Grand Valley State.

The Aggies need a tall deep threat, and Walker fits that to a T. He's 6-foot-4 and you don't luck into averaging nearly 21 yards a catch. Walker, Noah Thomas and Raymond Cottrell are A&M's "big" receivers, and big a larger target should be enough to get him on the field this season.