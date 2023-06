Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

2022 stats: 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Like a lot of true freshmen thrust into the fire last year, the former 5-star from Miami had his struggles. But the upside is both obvious and tremendous, and he looked far more comfortable in spring practice. With his combination of size and speed, he's expected to be a key part of the rotation this fall -- and to put up far more impressive numbers in the process.