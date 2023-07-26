Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 220 pounds

2022 stats (at Temple High School): 120 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery; District 12-6A Defensive MVP

Aggies love undersized tackling machines at linebacker -- see Dat Nguyen. York may not be Dat (who is?), but he could be a lot like Tyrel Dodson. York is a three-time District 12-6A Defensive MVP who racked up a jaw-dropping 435 tackles in his high school career. This spring, he showed that same nose for the ball translates to the college level, showing discipline and vision well beyond that of a normal freshman. He won't be expected or required to start this year, barring injury, but it wouldn't be a shock if he forces his way onto the field at some point.