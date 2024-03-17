Texas A&M is back in the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year, thanks to a strong non-conference schedule and a five-game winning streak that hurtled them into the semifinal of the SEC Tournament.

Presumed to be on the bubble, the Aggies (20-14, 11-10 SEC) ended up as a 9 seed in the South Regional. The drew the 8 seed, the University of Nebraska (23-10, 12-8 Big 10), which lost to Illinois in the final of the Big 10 Tournament. It is the first time the Cornhuskers have made the NCAA Tourney since 2014.

Nebraska is coached by former Iowa State coach and legend Fred Hoiberg, who was one of the big hires made by former Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts. Alberts, of course, will be formally introduced as A&M's new AD at an event tomorrow.

If the Aggies defeat Nebraska, they will face a familiar foe: the University of Houston, the 1 seed in the South Region and the second seed overall in the tournament. UH beat A&M 70-66 at Toyota Center in Houston on Dec. 16, 2023, barely holding in the face of a furious Aggie rally spurred by point guard Wade Taylor (34 points). Taylor was named to the SEC All-Tournament team Sunday, the only player not from finalists Florida and Auburn to receive that distinction.