Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

2021 stats: 191-306 (62.4%), 2,587 yards, 29 TD, 6 INT; 107 carries, 754 yards, 9 TD at Bridgeland High School; 4-star recruiting according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2022 role: Backup quarterback

Weigman has been with the team since the spring and has worked hard to learn the A&M offense, but forcing him onto the field as a starter would be asking a lot of any freshman. Thankfully, the Aggies are in a position where they don't have to do that, allowing Weigman to continue to develop. But there's almost no doubt that, in the future, Weigman will take the reins as the starter -- and expectations will be extremely high when he does. Few quarterbacks have the combination of arm strength, accuracy, intelligence, running ability and instinct that he possesses.