Bethel-Roman wasn't even on A&M's radar during the tenure of Jimbo Fisher, who was able to obtain the commitments of five other receivers. Four of those receivers de-committed after Mike Elko arrived, allowing him to revamp the group in a way he and new offensive coordinator Collin Klein saw fit.

That included Bethel-Roman, who caught 49 passes for 964 yards and 9 touchdowns in his senior season. He visited A&M right before the early signing period but decided to stick with his commitment to Arkansas and signed with the Razorbacks. But with the arrival of former A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino in the same role in Fayetteville and the departure of receivers coach Kenny Guiton, Bethel-Roman asked to be released from his national letter of intent.

When that occurred last week, Bethel-Roman immediately made plans to visit A&M. That was enough for the 6-foot-2 receiver to pick the Aggies over offers from Baylor, TCU, Oregon, Ole Miss and Nebraska, among others.

Elko now has three 4-star receivers signed from the 2024 class, with Bethel-Roman joining signees Ernest Campbell and Izaiah Williams. The Aggies also have signed transfers Cyrus Allen from Louisiana Tech and Jabre Barber from Troy to fill out their receiver corps.