Watson is the second tight end commit out of the transfer portal, along with former Purdue tight end Garrett Miller. And, like Miller, he has the size to block but is also dangerous in the passing game.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Watson had a breakout year in 2023, catching 38 passes for 378 yards and a touchdown. He will have two years to play one at A&M and will likely take Jake Johnson's role in the rotation.

Watson was offered by the Aggies early on, but he committed to Washington on Christmas Eve. DeBoer's abrupt departure for Tuscaloosa, however, was enough to get him to reconsider.

His former teammate at Fersno State, A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson, quickly welcomed him into the fold.



