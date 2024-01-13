Aggies go portaling once again, add TE
Just one day after Kalen DeBoer left Washington for the Alabama job, Huskies commit and former Fresno State tight end Tre Watson has flipped his commitment to Texas A&M.
Watson is the second tight end commit out of the transfer portal, along with former Purdue tight end Garrett Miller. And, like Miller, he has the size to block but is also dangerous in the passing game.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Watson had a breakout year in 2023, catching 38 passes for 378 yards and a touchdown. He will have two years to play one at A&M and will likely take Jake Johnson's role in the rotation.
Watson was offered by the Aggies early on, but he committed to Washington on Christmas Eve. DeBoer's abrupt departure for Tuscaloosa, however, was enough to get him to reconsider.
His former teammate at Fersno State, A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson, quickly welcomed him into the fold.
What it means for the Aggies
It adds depth to an already deep tight end group and completes a mission that coach Mike Elko and offensive coordinator Collin Klein clearly believed in -- the need to add two players to the group. A&M knows they have a solid pass catcher returning in Donovan Green, but want another one to replace Jake Johnson. With his size and track record, Watson may be the guy to fill that void.