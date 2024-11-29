Aggies kick off Flipmas with a QB commit

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas​ Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Texas A&M needed a quarterback commit in a hurry after Husan Longstreet flipped to USC. They added one at the expense of the defending champion Michigan Wolverines.

Brady Hart has reclassified to the 2025 class and committed to the Aggies. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cocoa (Fla.) 4-star quarterback Brady Hart kicked off Black Friday with an announcement that he was re-classifying from the 2026 class to 2025 and flipping his commitment from Michigan to A&M. Hart seemed firmly committed with the Wolverines, to whom he gave a verbal nod in June. But the Aggies started nosing around in the past few weeks, aware that Hart could academically reclassify to the 2025 class. Outside of his offers from A&M and Michigan, Hart also had offers from the likes of Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Penn State. He also had an offer from in-state Floirda, where his father, Alex, pitched in the late 1990s and early 2000s. During what was his sophomore season, Hart led his team to a 14-1 record and a state title. He completed 288 of 437 passes (65.9%) for 3,759 yards, 41 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during that title run.



Analysis of A&M's newest commit