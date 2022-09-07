The Aggies picked up their second 5-star commit and highest-ranked addition to date Tuesday when Austin Westlake offensive linemen TJ Shanahan pulled the trigger. His commitment is the culmination of two years of work by two different offensive line coaches, while Shanahan played at two different schools.

The powerful interior lineman has been on A&M's radar since before the 2021 Rivals 5-Star Challenge in Atlanta, where the then-rising junior more than handled his own against elite defensive line prospects -- including current Aggie DE LT Overton. At the time, Shanahan was thought to be leaning towards either nearby Georgia or USC.

The Aggies, however, continued to make progress with the 6-foot-5, 315-pound standout, with their chances improving further when Shanahan moved to Texas last year. When Shanahan decided he wanted to play in the SEC, he narrowed his focus to three schools: A&M, Georgia and LSU. But, for most of this year, A&M has been the team to beat for him.

Shanahan's offer list is massive. He has nearly 50 offers, coming from the likes for Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC, Texas and Oklahoma to name a few.

Shanahan is A&M's 11th commit and the fourth offensive lineman, joining 4-stars Colton Thomasson and Chase Bisontis and 3-star Naquil Betrand. He is the ninth commit from Texas and gives the Aggies the #10 and #11 commits in the Rivals 100 (with Denton Ryan LB Anthony Hill being #11).