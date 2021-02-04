AggieYell - Aggies land top QB for 2022

A&M has dominated Houston recruiting for the 2022 class, with all four of its commits from the area. Weigman joins Katy DE Malick Sylla and Dickinson’s duo of TE Donovan Green and OL Patrick Williams on the Aggie commit list.

Also an outstanding baseball prospect, Weigman also signaled that he would be playing baseball for the Aggies in his commitment tweet.

Currently ranked as the 70th player nationally by Rivals.com, Weigman is rated as the second-best dual-threat quarterback in the nation. He chose the Aggies over a strong list of offers, including ones from Florida, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas.

Weigman is one of the more dynamic quarterbacks I've seen over the past decade. While there is no Johnny Manziel, this is the closest thing I've seen to him since he exploded on the scene at A&M in 2012.

Weigman has excellent size, at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He has a huge arm and can easily throw any pass in a route tree, from deep middle passes to deep outs to the opposing sideline. But he's also got great touch, putting the ball right on the hands of the receiver on a lob pass in the end zone.

Weigman's field vision is absolutely outstanding. He can not only find his receivers, but he also has the ability to recognize pressure and get out of the pocket. His first instinct is to move up in the pocket and continue scanning the field, but if he has to run, look out. He's not as fast as Manziel, but he's got some of that creativity and elusiveness that made Johnny so special.

His creativity extends to the passing game when things start to break down. He can keep the play alive and wait for one of his receivers to come free, then he uses his tremendous arm strength to get him the football. And, remarkably, he can put it right on the money even as he's on the move.

Weigman has the complete tool set. He's got a huge arm, great accuracy, excellent vision and that natural knack to know when it's time to leave the pocket. When he's in the open field, he knows how to elude tacklers, whether it's by instinct or intelligence. The Aggies have an elite talent here, and Aggie fans will be delighted to see him play due to his ability to imitate you-know-who.