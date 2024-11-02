Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

After a huge 38-20 win over LSU, the Aggies disintegrated on the field of Williams-Brice Stadium embarrassing themselves in a 44-20 loss. Bad coaching decisions and worse tackling led to a staggering defeat.

Bad signs came early and often, as Sellers easily broke through the Aggie defense for a 23-yard touchdown run to complete the first possession. Horrible tackling and an inability to cover the outside run would haunt A&M all night.

The game would go from bad to disastrous on A&M’s first possession of the evening, when the Aggies came up short on a third and 2 and decided to go for it on fourth and one from their own 34. After taking a long time to set up the play, a quarterback sneak by Marcel Reed was stuffed for no gain, setting the Gamecocks in prime scoring position.

“It was fourth and half a yard. That’s something we’ll do,” coach Mike Elko said.

It didn’t take long for South Carolina to take full advantage, with tight end Joshua Simon coming wide open in the end zone thanks to a busted coverage. In less than seven minutes, the Aggies wer down 14-0.

But things would get worse.

On the first play of their next drive, Reed found running back Le’Veon Moss wide open for a gain of 20 down the sideline, but was hit in the knee by South Carolina’s DQ Smith, causing him to crumple in pain on the sideline. Moss would not return and was eventually carted off the field.

A&M would move into scoring range, but a false start by Demetrious Crownover on third and eight at the South Carolina 40 made it third and 13. Reed would pick up 11 yards on a scramble to make it 4th and 2, but Elko turned to kicker Randy Bond for a 52-yard attempt, which he made.

The teams traded punts on their next possessions, before South Carolina started rolling offensively once again. But cornerback Will Lee punched the ball free from Sanders at the A&M 36, ad BJ Mayes recovered. But the Aggies still found a way to move backward, as defensive tackle Shemar Turner was called for a post-possession personal foul.

A&M strung together another drive, but a fumble by Reed cost the Aggies eight yards and pushed the Aggies into another long field goal attempt, and Bond nailed a career-long 55-yarder.

South Carolina responded with a nine-play drive — all runs — to add a 25-yard field goal to make it 17-6. They were aided by a personal foul on Lee, who hit Sellers when he was well out of bounds.

But suddenly, the Aggies showed signs of life. After the kickoff went out of bounds and A&M started at the 35, the Aggies faced a third and one at their own 44. Amari Daniels smashed through the right side of the line and went 56 yards untouched, cutting the lead to 17-13.

South Carolina’s next possession ended at A&M’s 40, after Todd Beamer decided to go for it on fourth and two and Sellers’ pass was broken up by Jaydon Hill.

The Aggies kept their drive alive on third and two with a completion by Reed to a wide open Tre Watson for for 14 yards, followed by a run by Reed for another 20. A&M ended facing another fourth and one at the South Carolina 9. This time, the Aggies converted, and Reed found Jabre Barber for his first touchdown, a two-yard pass, to give A&M a 20-17 lead.

It looked like the Aggies were going to get out of the half with the lead, as Cashius Howell sacked and stripped Sellers of the ball and recovered at the South Carolina 47, but a holding call on defensive back BJ Mayes wiped out the turnover. That, and a personal foul on Turner, gave South Carolina 25 yards in penalties. That ended up with the Gamecocks kicking a field goal to tie the game at 20.

“We gifted them the three points to tie it up,” Elko said.

The Aggies go the ball to start the second half, but a botched jet sweep to Noah Thomas helped force a quick punt. A&M, which had made noticeable adjustments after halftime all season, remained on their heels. They missed another potential sack of Sellers as he eluded several tacklers, then Sanders broke free on a 52-yard scoring run on third and one.

“We didn’t bring our feet, we didn’t tackle like you have to to tackle big kids,” Elko said.

The Aggies got the ball back and again, Elko decided to go for it fourth and short in their own end. And the same result occurred, with Daniels being tripped up short of the at the Aggie 31. A&M’s defense held the Gamecocks to a field goal, but the fourth quarter would see things get worse.

Reed was picked off on a first and 10 at the South Carolina 28, essentially ending A&M’s last good hope offensively. Sellers would add a 57-yard touchdown pass to Simon and Sanders would score from seven yards out after a Reed fumble to complete the rout.

Sellers ended up with 350 yards of total offense, and the second-worst team in the nation in sacks allowed didn’t give up one.

“It felt like we were gonna get him a lot of times, and we got him none,” Elko said.

Repeatedly, the Gamecocks were able to get their way out of bad situations courtesy of missed tackles or penalties, a combination which doomed the Aggies.

“That was a buildup from most of the year,” linebacker Taurean York said. “We weren’t tackling with our technique.”

Elko said the Aggies’ season isn’t over and their goals — the SEC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff — are still attainable. But they have a lot of things to fix.

“Sometimes the hardest thing to do is learn in victory,” he said. “A lot of things that have been behind the scenes … showed up tonight.”