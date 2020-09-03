AggieYell - Aggies lose Cupp for the season again

Cupp, the talented 4-star out of Brock, separated his shoulder and tore his labrum earlier this week during practice and, according to his mother, has already had surgery. The recovery process for such a procedure would take several months and would last through the entire season.

This would be the third straight season where Cupp has been derailed by an injury. He suffered a high ankle sprain during his senior season, then dislocated and broke his ankle last summer, leading to a redshirt season. Due to the circumstances of the 2020 season, Cupp will not lose a season of eligibility and will enter the 2021 season as a redshirt freshman once again.

Cupp's injury is a big blow to the Aggie offense, which was looking to exploit mismatches with Cupp and their other talented tight end, Jalen Wydermyer. Now, former defensive end Max Wright looks like he will play a significantly larger role at tight end this season.

The Aggies will open their season Sept. 26 when they host Vanderbilt.