Braden Montgomery, a junior-to-be, announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon that he will be transferring to A&M for the 2024 season. The outfielder/right handed pitcher was easily the top player in the transfer portal after hitting .336 with 17 home runs and 51 RBI last season. His OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) percentage was 1.027 in 2022, while his selectiveness at the plate improved. His walks taken increased from 18 in 2022 to 51 last year, while his strikeouts dropped from 73 to 54.

Montgomery also boasts a fastball that sits in the mid-90s, making him even more appealing. But his success on the mound has been limited in comparison to his hitting, with his ERA of 5.79 in 2022 ballooning to 12.21 last year.

Whether he ever throws a pitch in a game for the Aggies does little to devalue the importance of Montgomery's addition. A&M now has its two corner outfielders and both are potential All-Americans, with Montgomery joining sophomore Jace LaViolette in the middle of the Aggie lineup. The two were also teammates on the U.S. National Baseball Team this summer.