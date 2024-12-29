Aggies pick up top WR target in the portal

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas
Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.
Texas A&M has again snagged one of the top prizes in the transfer portal, obtaining the commitment of former NC State wide receiver KC Concepcion Sunday morning.
Concepcion, a 2023 Freshman All-American and ACC Rookie of the Year, Concepcion caught 71 passes for 839 yards and a NC State freshman record 10 touchdowns in his first collegiate season.
His stats fell this past season, largely due to NC State's overall offensive struggles. He still caught 53 passes for 460 yards and six touchdowns this past season, snaring an average of 4.4 passes per game.
When Concepcion entered the transfer portal, he immediately became a popular target. Alabama, Miami, Oregon, Colorado and A&M were just a handful of teams to express interest. Concepcion's final decision appeared to come down to the Aggies and Buffaloes, with A&M coming out on top this morning.
Concepcion is the third receiver that A&M has added through the portal, and all three were highly sought-after. Former Texas Tech wideout Micah Hudson was ranked as the top player in the portal before his commitment to the Aggies, and former Mississippi State receiver Mario Craver received a flood of offers after entering the portal.
A receiver corps that seriously lacked big play capability now seems to have a large number of playmakers. Concepcion, Hudson and Craver will join a receiver group that will still include Noah Thomas and Terry Bussey, freshmen Ashton Bethel-Roman, Ernest Campbell and Izaiah Williams and newcomers Jerome Myles, Kelshaun Johnson and TK Norman.