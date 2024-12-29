Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas​ Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Texas A&M has again snagged one of the top prizes in the transfer portal, obtaining the commitment of former NC State wide receiver KC Concepcion Sunday morning.

KC Concepcion was the most sought-after wide receiver in the transfer portal. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Concepcion, a 2023 Freshman All-American and ACC Rookie of the Year, Concepcion caught 71 passes for 839 yards and a NC State freshman record 10 touchdowns in his first collegiate season. His stats fell this past season, largely due to NC State's overall offensive struggles. He still caught 53 passes for 460 yards and six touchdowns this past season, snaring an average of 4.4 passes per game.