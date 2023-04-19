Aggies portal up, add high-scoring transfer
Texas A&M basketball picked up its first transfer of the offseason Wednesday, adding former Illinois-Chicago guard Jace Carter.
Carter, who was under-recruited out of high school, was a Horizon League All-Freshman team member in 2021-22. He truly broke out this past season, averaging 16.6 points and 7 rebounds a game. That was good enough to be named a second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection.
When the 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard went into the transfer portal, he heard from major programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Villanova, Ole Miss and Clemson right off the bat. But it was A&M that put on the real press to get him. Aggie coach Buzz Williams not only flew to Florida to meet with Carter in person, but then flew to Florida to meet with Carter's family.
“It made me feel like I was a priority,” Carter told the Bryan-College Station Eagle Wednesday. “It made me feel important."
After a visit to College Station and a look at the A&M campus, Carter knew where he wanted to be. He made that choice known Wednesday afternoon.
Carter's style of play fits Williams' plans to a T, and his ability to perform at a high level at both ends of the court was needed after the departure of Dexter Dennis. He's an aggressive scorer who can get to the basket from either side of the lane. He made 45.6% of his shots this past season, but only hit 30% from 3-point territory. On the other hand, he hit 38.2% last year, so he can hit the long-distance shot when he's feeling it.
Carter is just as aggressive on the defensive end of the court, which likely increased his appeal to Williams and A&M. Not only did he lead the Flames in rebounding, but he also averaged nearly 2 steals and a block per game. His willingness to defend, along with his attacking style on offense, should make him a welcome addition in Aggieland.