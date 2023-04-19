Carter, who was under-recruited out of high school, was a Horizon League All-Freshman team member in 2021-22. He truly broke out this past season, averaging 16.6 points and 7 rebounds a game. That was good enough to be named a second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection.

When the 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard went into the transfer portal, he heard from major programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Villanova, Ole Miss and Clemson right off the bat. But it was A&M that put on the real press to get him. Aggie coach Buzz Williams not only flew to Florida to meet with Carter in person, but then flew to Florida to meet with Carter's family.

“It made me feel like I was a priority,” Carter told the Bryan-College Station Eagle Wednesday. “It made me feel important."

After a visit to College Station and a look at the A&M campus, Carter knew where he wanted to be. He made that choice known Wednesday afternoon.