Aggies register huge flip, add elite 4-star OL

Texas A&M's 41-10 rout of Missouri on Oct. 5 had repercussions off the field as well as on it. One of the biggest, literally, was that it started the process of flipping massive offensive tackle Lamont Rogers from the Tigers to the Aggies.

Lamont Rogers has flipped from Missouri to Texas A&M.

Rogers, one of the big three tackles from Texas in the 2025 class along with Alabama commit Ty Haywood and Oklahoma commit Michael Fasusi, has a massive offer list including ones from 11 SEC teams. But, when he decided on a commitment in early July, he picked on Missouri over A&M and Oklahoma, among others. But the Aggies never stopped recruiting Rogers, and he was back in College Station for the opening weekend loss to Notre Dame. The improved performance of the A&M offensive line so far this season kept Rogers intrigued, and he returned to Aggieland for the matchup with the team that held his commitment. What he saw was one-sided and decisive. The Aggies racked up 512 yards of total offense, including 236 yards of rushing at 6.6 yards a carry. He visited Mizzou again for their close win over Auburn, but momentum had started to move in A&M's direction he returned to A&M several times, including for the Texas game, before finally de-committing from Missouri Monday.. Rogers is A&M's 23rd commitment and joins a stellar offensive line class. The Aggies currently have the commitments of 4-stars Jonte Newman, Marcus Garcia and Connor Carty and 3-stars Tyler Thomas, Nelson McGuire and Josh Moses.

