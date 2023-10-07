The Aggies (4-2, 2-1 SEC) failed on offense, defense, special teams and coaching Saturday against Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC), but still had a very real chance to win the game going away. Instead, they gave it away.

"It is a hurt locker room," coach Jimbo Fisher said after Alabama's 26-20 win before more than 108,000 people at Kyle Field. It was a game that A&M dominated for large stretches, but could not finish off.

The first drive of the game became a shining example for the whole affair, as the Aggies marched down the field on the strength of a 31-yard catch and run by receiver Moose Muhammad (2 catches, 49 yards) that set them up in prime position. But instead of kicking a field goal on 4th and 1 from the Alabama 19, Fisher decided to go for it and try a pass play. It was incomplete, and 3 points A&M would desperately need went by the wayside.

"(It was) Inside a yard and we had momentum in the game, I thought it was the thing to do," Fisher said.

A&M got the ball back quickly after Alabama was hit with a false start penalty -- one of seven on the day -- and quarterback Jalen Milroe was sacked by linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, the first of A&M's six sacks.

Quarterback Max Johnson (14-25, 239 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) got the Aggies rolling again with a 32-yard strike to receiver Evan Stewart, but the drive stalled at the Alabama 5. This time, the Aggies took the short field goal by Randy Bond and a 3-0 lead.

Trouble began to appear on Alabama's next drive, when Milroe (21-33, 321 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) hit receiver Luther Burdern (9 catches, 197 yards, 2 TD) on a 45-yard pass in front of corner Josh DeBerry. The Tide would pick on DeBerry repeatedly throughout the day, as Milroe set a career high in passing yards.

"He's a big, strong, good player, man," Fisher said of Burton "That boundary guy can get isolated sometimes, and that's what they did."

A&M would hold Alabama to a 39-yard field goal, but the Crimson Tide would take the lead on their next possession, when Milroe found a wide open Isaiah Bond for a 52-yard score after the Aggies completely blew their coverage.

A&M did not wilt, rallying to tie the game after a 46-yard punt return by Ainias Smith set the Aggies up at the Alabama 22. Johnson rolled to his right, turned and found his brother, tight end Jake Johnson, wide open at the goal line for the tying score.

Alabama's next drive went nowhere, as the Tide had another false start and defensive end Fadil Diggs got the first of his two sacks on the day to force a 3 and out. A&M then had what proved to be its best drive of the day, marching 53 yards and converting a 3rd and 6 and a 3rd and 10 before Le'Veon Moss scored from a yard out to give A&M a 17-10 lead.

The Aggies would take that lead into halftime and looked to be in good shape after nickel Bryce Anderson picked off Milroe to stop Alabama's opening drive. Two plays later, the entire game changed.

Facing heavy pressure in his face, Max Johnson threw an ill-advised pass over the middle for Jake Johnson, but safety Caleb Downs jumped in and intercepted it at the A&M 39.

"The guy came from behind and made a heck of a play. Got the turnover right back, and that was a big momentum swing in the game," Fisher said.

The Aggies appeared to be on the verge of holding Alabama to a field goal, but Milroe found Burton in the corner of the end zone on a 3rd and 14 from the A&M 15 to tie the game.

A&M found their running game on the next drive, moving the ball out to the the Alabama 46, where they faced a 3rd and 2. After Moss picked up a yard, the Aggies, inexplicably, punted. Nik Constatinou's effort went well into the end zone as the plan backfired.

"If it had been inside a yard, probably would have gone," Fisher said. "We could pin 'em back."

It didn't take long for Alabama to take advantage, as they drove 80 yards in just 6 plays, ending with a 19-yard touchdown catch and run by Burton.

A&M still had opportunities, as Demani Richardson ripped the ball free from Burton on Alabama's next possession and Anderson recovered, giving the Aggies the ball at the Crimson Tide's 29. But the Alabama defense, which racked up four sacks after halftime, put Johnson on the turf for a 7-yard loss and forced a 41-yard field goal attempt -- which was summarily blocked.

A&M quickly forced an Alabama punt, but the offensive line crumbled on back-to-back plays that pushed the Aggies from their own 16 to their own end zone. A safety on the second sack in a row put the Aggies down 26-17 with 5:55 to go in the game.

The defense, once again, held up and the Aggies had life. After two Alabama penalties pushed A&M into enemy territory, Johnson found Smith (4 catches, 88 yards) for what was initially called a 39-yard touchdown. After a review pushed the Aggies back to the 2, A&M was unable to get into the end zone and, to make matters worse, used a desperately needed timeout on 4th and goal from the 2 before deciding to kick a field goal.

The Aggies would try an onside kick, which failed, and would not get the ball back, leaving the team and their fans wondering what might have been -- yet again.

"The difference (in the game)? I guess you could say this game they just wanted it more," Smith said.