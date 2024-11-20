Published Nov 20, 2024
Texas A&M's offense vs. Auburn's defense
Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23

Weather: Clear with temperatures in the 40s

TV: ESPN (Dave Flemming, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden)

No. 15 Texas A&M (8-2, 5-1 SEC) depth chart

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

10

Marcel Reed

RS-Fr.

6-2

180

15

Conner Weigman

RS-So.

6-3

220

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Amari Daniels

RS-Jr.

5-9

215

22

E.J. Smith

Gr.-TR.

6

215

Tight End
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

84

Tre Watson

Sr.-TR.

6-5

250

82

Shane Calhoun

Gr.-TR.

6-4

250

OR 18

Donovan Green

RS-So.

6-4

265

OR 17

Theo Ohrstrom

RS-So.

6-6

265

Wide receiver (X)
Column 1Column 2Column 3Column 4Column 5

3

Noah Thomas

Jr.

6-6

200

11

Jake Bostick

RS-So.-TR.

6-2

183

Wide receiver (Z)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

9

Jahdae Walker

Sr.-TR.

6-4

205

2

Terry Bussey

Fr.

6-1

195

Wide receiver (SLOT)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Jabre Barber

Sr.

5-10

182

7

Moose Muhammad

RS-Sr..

6-1

195

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

60

Trey Zuhn

Jr.

6-7

315

66

Hunter Erb

RS-So.

6-6

330

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

71

Chase Bisontis

So.

6-6

320

75

Kam Dewberry

Jr.

6-4

330

OR 74

Aki Ogunbiyi

RS-Jr.

6-4

330

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

61

Kolinu'u Faaiu

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-3

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330

Right guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

55

Ar'maj Reed-Adams

RS-Jr.

6-5

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330

Right tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

78

Dametrious Crownover

RS-Jr.

6-7

330

OR 76

Deuce Fatheree

Sr.

6-8

320

Auburn (4-6, 1-6 SEC) depth chart

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

96

Philip Blidi

Sr.

6-3

284

OR 47

Malik Blocton

Fr.

6-3

291

Nose tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

22

Isaiah Raikes

Sr.-TR.

6-1

323

OR 99

Jayson Jones

Sr.

6-6

340

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

15

Keldrick Faulk

So.

6-6

288

OR 91

Zykeivous Walker

Jr.

6-4

291

BUCK
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

35

Jalen McLeod

Sr.

6-1

236

OR 24

Keyron Crawford

Jr.

6-4

245

DIME
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

9

Eugene Asante

Sr.

6-1

212

OR 17

Robert Woodyard Jr.

So.

6

220

MLB
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

12

Dorian Mausi

Sr.

6-1

234

OR 35

Fa'najae Gotay

Sr.

6

226

SLB
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

6

Austin Keys

Sr.

6-2

247

OR 16

Demarcus Riddick

Fr.

6-2

217

STAR
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

19

Sylvester Smith

RS-Fr.

6

192

OR 0

Keionte Scott

Sr.

6

192

Free safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Jerrin Thompson

Sr.

6

186

OR 21

Caleb Wooden

Jr.

6-1

192

Boundary safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

18

Kaleb Harris

Fr.

6-1

201

OR 5

Terrance Love

So.

6-2

220

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

23

Jay Crawford

Fr.

5-11

179

OR 0

Keionte Scott

Sr.

6

192

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Kaylin Lee

So.

5-11

181

OR 20

JC Hart

RS-Fr.

6-2

199

Injury report (as of Wednesday night)

Texas A&M: RB Le'Veon Moss, WR Cyrus Allen and C Mark Nabou are out for the year..

OL Chase Bisontis and RB Rueben Owens are doubtful.

QB Jaylen Henderson is questionable.

Auburn: LB Jamonta Waller, CB Tyler Scott and CB Champ Anthony are out.

S Caleb Wooden is questionable.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Passing: Reed, 83-140 (59.3%), 1,129 yards, 9 TD, 2 INT

Weigman, 64-114 (56.1%), 919 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT

Rushing: Moss, 121 carries, 765 yards (6.3 YPC) 10 TD

Daniels, 99 carries, 550 yards (5.6 YPC), 7 TD

Reed, 72 carries, 375 yards (5.2 YPC), 6 TD

Receiving: Thomas, 26 catches, 390 yards (15 YPC), 4 TD

Barber, 27 catches, 281 yards (10.4 YPC), 1 TD

Allen, 18 catches, 269 yards (14.9 YPC), 1 TD

Auburn statistical leaders

Tackles: Mausi, 62

Thompson, 49

McLeo, 38

Tackles for loss: McLeod, 10.5

Faulk, 9

Mausi, 7

Sacks: Faulk, 7

McLeod, 6

Asante, 2.5

Interceptions: Lee, 2

Four players with 1

Forced fumbles: Mausi, 1

Fumble recoveries: McLoed and Antonio Kite, 1

Head-to-head

A&M's offense vs. Auburn's defense
CategoryA&MNational/SEC rankAuburnNational/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

31.6 PPG

38th, 5th

18.7 PPG

19th, 6th

Total offense/defense

412.4 YPG

49th, 9th

304.8 YPG

13th, 3rd

Rushing offense/defense

212.5 YPG

12th, 2nd

104.5 YPG

12th, 3rd

Passing offense/defense

199.9 YPG

96th, 13th

200.3

YPG

45th, 8th

First downs/allowed

212

58th, 8th

160

10th, 3rd

3rd down conversions/

defense

44.6%

32nd, 7th

34.7%

36th, 9th

Red zone %/ defense

95%

5th, 1st

71.4%

8th, 3rd

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

3.7/game

9th, 1st

5.4/

game

74th, 12th

Sacks allowed/sacks

1.6/game

47th, 5th

2.3/

game

45th, 8th

Turnovers/

forced

10

25th, 4th

8

125th, 16th

Turnover +/-

+4

34th, 6th

-11

127th, 16th

Time of possession

31:48

24th, 4th

28:00

109th, 13th

What A&M wants to do

Grind it out and grind Auburn down. You have one of the best running attacks in the nation going against one of the best run defenses, and the Aggies absolutely have to win that matchup. This will probably be a game where we see more of Marcel Reed running, as he was pretty much told not to last weekend. This is a different story. He and Amari Daniels may have to carry the load in the running game.

Since this is a night game in a very hostile environment against a desperate team, the idea will probably be to keep pressure off of Reed early and let him relax and get into the flow of things. That could mean a number of short passes to guys like Jabre Barber and Tre Watson, who run a lot of routes into the middle of the field -- Reed's preferred area to throw the ball. Then they may have a shot at stretching the field.

The Aggies do have the advantage of being familiar with DJ Durkin's scheme, though not with this personnel. They know he'll try to control the line of scrimmage and blitz the linebackers in passing situations, but we also now he doesn't adjust his scheme to his opponents.

Auburn has only faced one truly good offense so far this season, and that was Georgia's. Carson Beck was 22-29 for 240 yards and the Bulldogs ran for another 141. They gave up 31 points in that one. The Aggies may not have Georgia's offense, but they're a step up the ladder from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt -- and four of those teams beat the Tigers.

How Auburn may try to counter

Remember when I said DJ Durkin won't change up his scheme? If there's a week to do it, this is it. The Tigers should load up the box and blitz off the edges to slow down the running game. That's going to be the critical battle in this game.

Auburn has a big front, but since Durkin is now out from under Jimbo Fisher's thumb, the hated 3-man front is seen a lot more. He's using a Buck, or standup rush end, as the fourth defensive lineman. And yes, he'll go out and cover a slot receiver.

Arkansas, Georgia and Oklahoma all had success running the ball, but more recent opponents have struggled to move the ball on the ground. Durkin is attacking with his linebackers, so expect a lot of run blitzing to give A&M number problems.

Auburn does not get many tackles for loss. They do get a fair number of sacks. But what they really don't do well is force turnovers, and that's what they're going to have to change this weekend. If they can force a couple of turnovers from the Aggie offense, they'll set themselves up well.