Texas A&M's offense vs. Auburn's defense

Grind it out and grind Auburn down. You have one of the best running attacks in the nation going against one of the best run defenses, and the Aggies absolutely have to win that matchup. This will probably be a game where we see more of Marcel Reed running, as he was pretty much told not to last weekend. This is a different story. He and Amari Daniels may have to carry the load in the running game.

Since this is a night game in a very hostile environment against a desperate team, the idea will probably be to keep pressure off of Reed early and let him relax and get into the flow of things. That could mean a number of short passes to guys like Jabre Barber and Tre Watson, who run a lot of routes into the middle of the field -- Reed's preferred area to throw the ball. Then they may have a shot at stretching the field.

The Aggies do have the advantage of being familiar with DJ Durkin's scheme, though not with this personnel. They know he'll try to control the line of scrimmage and blitz the linebackers in passing situations, but we also now he doesn't adjust his scheme to his opponents.

Auburn has only faced one truly good offense so far this season, and that was Georgia's. Carson Beck was 22-29 for 240 yards and the Bulldogs ran for another 141. They gave up 31 points in that one. The Aggies may not have Georgia's offense, but they're a step up the ladder from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt -- and four of those teams beat the Tigers.