AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: Who are the Horn skill players and how do the Aggies match up against them? (DriverD)

A: I’ll break it all down in the Offense-Defense and Defense-Offense matchups Friday. It would be way too much for me to get into here.

Q: There has been discussion regarding no holding penalties being called against opponents O-Line. Is that a significant reason why we are not seeing production from our D-Line pass rush? Do you think this is being brought up now to focus more attention on the tu game? (GCJC)

A: I think it is certainly a factor, even though I would say that their lack of performance is a bigger one. As for whether or not it’s being brought up now because it’s Texas this week, I don’t know. I just know it’s Fing ridiculous that they haven’t had a hold called against them since well before the election.

Q: I'm concerned about this game. tu has been very explosive and we haven't been really good at stopping big plays. How about a little sunshine pumping to get us fired up? (Thompsonryans)

A: They didn’t exactly light up the world against Georgia, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Kentucky. And, with the exception of the Dawgs, A&M’s defense is significantly better.

Q: What do you expect from Bravion Rogers next year? In the 2-deep at CB, or still fighting for playing time? (Colt_seavers)

A: He’s not in the two-deep at corner now; he’s playing nickel. And he had a chance to get on the field when Tyreek Chappell got hurt and they moved BJ Mayes to nickel instead. That’s kind of a tell.

Q: Any idea of our uniforms? Maybe I missed it.

A: It’s maroon out, so I’m guessing black.

Just kidding. Maybe all maroon? We may find out Thursday night.

How many carries do you see Rueben getting this Saturday?

A: No comment.

Flyover?? Buffs? Bones? Boomerang's? Raptors? (Tsip despiser)

A: Haven’t heard yet, but it’ll likely be well before gametime, just like it was for NMSU.

Q: Who has the most daunting coordinator task?

A&M D - against Sark

A&M O - against tu D

Is Klein up to the challenge? (BC93)

A: Bateman does. And all this stuff about Klein not being good enough and not up to the challenge — guess who has the top-scoring offense in conference play? It ain’t Texas.

Q: Why did we get cute against Auburn? Stunts and 3 man fronts when we could have just manned up and pushed them around. Is there something about Auburn that led to this? (Jeffmc)

A: I didn’t like the scheme and I especially didn’t like the stunts that were taking the ends out of the play. I would have been much more aggressive.

Q: Do you feel pretty confident A&M will keep their current commits for this class?

A: Yes.

Is Ty Hawkins going to visit A&M? (Ag20)

A: Right now, I doubt it.

Q: We have all seen the problems that the defense has shown in the LSU, ND, Scar, and Auburn games and how it’s put so much pressure on the offense. In yesterdays press conference Elko alluded to the fact they have been trying to mitigate defense issue all year long without really admitting and discussing the real issues. What do you feel are the underlying issues and are they so extreme that they can’t be mitigate from week to week to week. These issues quite possibly may prevent the team to play in the Conf Championship and playoffs. Are they that bad to cause major issues to start out each game? (MiltonD)

A: Bluntly, they shouldn’t be. And there have been games (Florida, Arkansas, among others) where they haven’t started slowly. They cannot afford to come out slowly this weekend.

Q: Are we at the point where we prepare to fire Buzz for under performing to expectations almost every year? (Jeffmc)

A: I don’t think anyone is thinking about firing him right now.

Q: We always wanted to show Texas who was boss, now we enter this game as under dogs yet again, what hope do we have to even compete with these guys? (AgsRule97!)

A: You’re joking, right?

There’s plenty of reason to think A&M can hang in this game and win. They can run on anyone. Marcel Reed is playing his best ball. They can pressure an immobile quarterback. It’s at home.

Q: Last week I asked what players have surpassed expectations this year. This week, I’m curious to ask how the assistant coaches have lived up to expectations? It’s ok to pick just a few, and out of defense of some guys and their families, I’m curious on the guys who have surpassed expectations, positively. (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: I think Adam Cushing laps everyone in terms of exceeding expectations. The improvement of the offensive line and the running game has been really impressive. Running backs coach Trooper Taylor deserves plaudits as he’s had to go through three different running backs and things have remained pretty steady. People may be critical of Jay Bateman as the DC, but as a linebackers coach he’s been outstanding. That group has really improved.

Q: What’s your favorite sip joke? (MC9008)

A: The University of Texas at Austin.

Q: Anyone we can expect to see play for the remainder of the season without burning a redshirt? (6.William.Bs)

A: Well, there may be this one guy. He plays running back..

Q: Why does Buzz Williams sometimes look like he has no clue on how to coach offense? (Maroon1)

A: I don’t know, but two major scoring droughts have stopped them from being unbeaten and their performance in the first half against Southern was just gross. They get into habits of standing around and just waiting for Wade Taylor (or now, Zhuric Phelps) to bail them out. That may be why Henry Coleman started yesterday, because he’ll at least attack the basket and try to draw contact.

Q: We're 8-3, a chance to go to the SEC Championship game and possibly the playoffs, a highly resourced program with what seems to be a coach and program headed the right direction. Am I a delusional Aggie fan or on to something positive? What say you? (Aggie1983)

A: I agree with you. It’s like I said on Monday, Elko deserves credit for this season and not scorn, no matter how Saturday plays out.

Q: 1 week til signing day.

Who do you think that we add to this class?

A: Yes.

Any current commits wavering to other schools?

A: Not that I know of.

Any QB's showing any last minute interest in Ags?

A: Haven’t really heard of any, but they could be very sneaky and bring someone in at the last.

Chances Weigman &/or Henderson transfer after the tu game? (3G Ag)

A: I’ll just say this — I expect A&M will need to replace at least one and probably two quarterbacks in the offseason. It’s just the nature of the beast.

Q: A question but here it goes. If by some chance,tu wins. I don't think so,but let's play whatifs. Does tu pull a dumbass stunt,planting a flag at the 50 yd line like they did at michigan and Oklahoma. Something like that could create quite a reaction. Even by old ags. (Mesquite3101)

A: I doubt it.

Q: What is it about night away games in the SEC?

A: Alcohol, a full day of anxiety and general anger.

And will tu experience one on Saturday night? (Not just literally, but Twilight Zone like) (Richard23)

A: Quite possibly.

Q: I hope you and the family have a Happy Thanksgiving!

Should the Ags fall behind (as predicted) and the tsip bastards start the "poor Aggies" chant, do you anticipate a brawl in the stands?

A: I think there will be a brawl if there’s a discussion about the weather. I’m counting on a brawl, and more than one.

2. Most non-Aggies think our chances of beating tu are somewhere between slim and non to snowball's chance in hell. Realistically, given the let downs in the two SEC games in November, what do you in the know think?

A: I think A&M has a very real chance to win this game.

3. Will the Missouri commit thought to be on the verge of defecting to A&M finally make a decision?

A: He may have already. Just because he hasn’t said anything doesn’t mean he doesn’t know what he’s going to do.

4. What sought after recruits attending the tu game may commit should A&M prevail? (Chuck70)

A: Sam has already posted some of the names and Landyn will have the full list. It’s really strong.