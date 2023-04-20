It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

Q: Do you think A&M will get any transfer LBs before the season starts? (Ag20)

A: Yes, as a matter of fact, I do.

Q: As I watch us fall behind in the second inning it reminds me of a question: WHAT THE FVCK HAPPENED TO OUR PITCHING. (Richard23)

A: Good question. The starting pitching has definitely not been up to snuff to this point.

Q: About when will they finalize and publish this year's basketball schedule? (Win77)

A: They're still piecing it together, with two games getting set today. I'm guessing it will be in the next few weeks.

Q: Of all the guys we lost in the portal, which one do you most wish we’d held on to? And why?

A: In terms of need, I wish it had been PJ Williams, but he punched an express ticket out of town by being a dolt. So, with him out of the way, it would be Andre White. Having an experienced linebacker is exactly what the team still needs, and having him with Chris Russell, Edgerrin Cooper and, now, Jurriente Davis would take a lot of pressure off the younger players.

Any ideas why we have seemed to struggle with less talented teams in recent years? Over confidence, trying not to show too much, using the games for practice, too nice of guys/coach? Given last year, can we expect to see the team come out with a little more urgency in those games this year? (TAMU-83)

A: They probably didn't take them seriously enough. That's a hard lesson to be reminded of, but last year should have done the trick.

Q: Big picture, are you more optimistic about the team after spring practice regarding our offense, defense, overall? If so, why? (ThePassAg)

A: I'm more optimistic across the board. The offensive line, banged up as it was, was still better than last year's. The offense showed signs of life. The wideouts, even though the group is thin, looked really good. The defensive line looks stout. I largely liked what I saw, and getting a linebacker and corner in the portal quickly is really a big deal. If they can get a few more guys, they'll be back to having depth across the board.

Q: I see your latest projections have Jacoby backing up both safety positions. Who is the 4th man up, and is he on campus? Brooks possibly? Or are we only 3 deep currently?

A: It could be Brooks and it could be Jarred Kerr. But, realistically, Mathews would be the first man up at both positions.

Haven’t seen Kerr’s name mentioned this spring. Backup to Anderson at nickel, in the mix at safety, or injured this spring? He was a pleasant surprise last year. (Cosc_ag)

A: He was out there, we just didn't seem him do a whole lot.

Q: Do you think the non-aggressive scheme the defense used last year was the result of the lack of confidence in the offense being able to control the ball? (Jaydub2)

A: I think it was a lack of confidence in the defense being able to stop the run or limit big plays.

Q: Kent Robinson - I realize he is a walk-on but does he have a profile? Size? Speed? After reading your write up on 10 players who impressed in spring, I have some questions. Should we expect to see him on special teams? Is there anyone you would compare him to in terms of style of play or does he remind you of any past DBs? Just trying to get an idea of who this guy is. (slgilmore)

A: He's 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, a redshirt freshman out of South Grand Prairie and the coaches really like him. Physically, he's like Jason Webster, even though I don't think he's that level of player. But he's got good instincts and played solid coverage. He deked Conner Weigman into a pick in the spring game, so he's got the smarts to succeed.







