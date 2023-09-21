It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tres Hermanos 1850, a hunting ranch with native and exotic game, near Gatesville, Texas. Check out their website here.

A: I’ve known Tony Jerod-Eddie for 15 years. It has to be him.

A: It’s just a matter of them getting together as a unit, being smart and handling the right assignments.

Has Adazzio adjusted anything or is it just trying to get the OL to “gel” to better performance in run and pass pro?

A: I’m sure he’s very frustrated, but we haven’t talked to him about it.

A: Yeah, I think so. But he’s not telling him what to call or what to run.

Q: Do you think Jimbo has gotten more involved with Danny Durkin and the D since giving up play calling duties on O?

A: He didn’t play last weekend because he was hurt. He probably would have if he wasn’t. I’m curious to see what happens this week, but it looks like Tyreek Chappell and Josh DeBerry are your starters for the time being.

Is Tony Grimes not playing because he's not 100%, or is he that far down the depth chart? (Phastman)

A: I do, but this is recruiting and anything can happen.

Q: Do you think both Davis brothers who are committed to us currently, Myles and Weston, end up signing with A&M?

A: I think A&M’s receiver corps is the best in the SEC and one of the top 5 in the nation. Ohio State has the best and it isn’t close, and after that you have a few teams that could make the argument — FSU, Texas and A&M amongst them. I think there are some teams (Alabama, for one) who could have really good receivers, we just have no way of knowing because they can’t get them the ball.

Q: I love our receiving corp and wouldn’t trade them for any other group in the nation. You throw in our TE’s and running backs coming out of the backfield and that is an arsenal of weapons for Conner to utilize. That being said, where do you see our receiving corp in relation to other receiving groups in the SEC and the nation? What other teams within conference and nationally are on our level? (HeadleyG2)

A: Good question. I’m thinking in the next month or two, if I remember last year’s timing right.

Q: We already know who we are playing next year, but not when. When will that schedule be released? (GasAg90)

A: Jimbo said yesterday on the SEC coaches teleconference that is a “day to day, week to week” thing with Fatheree. That makes me think they’re not comfortable with where he is yet physically. Playing against New Mexico’s backups is one thing; playing against the SEC West is another.

Q: OK, what is the deal with Ruben Fatheree. Is he just now our fourth tackle? Looks like he played some of the first game, but not since. Is he still hurt or just buried on the depth chart now? (Naytch)

A: this is tough because I loathed Deion the player, in part because of who he played for and part because he was such a me-first guy. He’s totally changed now. I don’t know about X’s and O’s, but he’s done a good job with fundamental coaching of players and has been a great motivator. That has impressed me greatly. But I think the jury’s still out, and we’ll see now that the Pac-12 schedule has arrived.

Q: Since everyone is talking about Deion Sanders, what are your thoughts on him as a coach? (MC9008)

Q: Can you explain the lack of production from our 5 star studded DL? I get it that it would help if they're on the field (Nolen - 16 plays last game?; McKinley the same). Most teams have 1 or 2 5 star studs and those guys NEVER leave the field. Why haven't Shemar Stewart, Gabe Brownlow Dindy, LT Overton and Enai White done more? Is it scheme? Ie engage an offensive player and maintain gap integrity? Can you imagine Aaron Donald being told to do that if so? Or Micah Parsons?

At some point, scheme is one thing and talent and "want to" are another - what is our deficiency? And when does it get corrected? (CypressAggie)

A: Ok, let’s start with the contradiction you have right in the middle. “Most teams have 1 or 2 5 studs and those guys NEVER leave the field. Why haven’t Shemar Stewart, Gabe Brownlow Dindy, LT Overton and Enai White done more?”

You’re griping about Nolen and Jackson not playing enough, but then wonder why other guys aren’t doing more. Because the defensive front is constantly rotating! Now, to the point on Nolen and Jackson only playing 16 plays — I agree, that’s not much. BUT ULM only ran 30 total plays by the 5 minute mark of the third quarter, when the dogs got called off. 16 and 18 snaps are 5 or 6 3 and outs. ULM didn’t get a third down conversion until their final drive, against third stringers and walk-ons. So there weren’t many snaps to play - and it WAS ULM.

Dindy is stuck fighting his way up a deep depth chart. This is essentially his freshman season after missing all of last year. Stewart and Overton play a lot. Both of them have three tackles and Stewart has a sack. I’d like to see more, but they’re not getting turned loose. Jackson has 3 tackles and he’s faced constant double teams. Nolen has 10 tackles and has been a monster. So has Shemar Turner, with 6 tackles and 3 sacks.

These guys are doing what they’re supposed to do and doing it well, especially against the run. I don’t like what they’re supposed to be doing, which is why I gripe about it. But questioning their “want-to” is a big mistake.

Q: Which players currently on the FB team have NIL “contracts”? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: I know Evan Stewart has a huge one. Conner Weigman has at least one. Bryce Foster has at least one. I think there are a lot of guys who do, but I haven’t really looked into it.

Q: What will we learn about ourselves this weekend. (By that, I mean the team...not you and me.) (Richard23)

A: We’ll see if they can win the games they’re supposed to win, if they put away a team with inferior talent and if they’re improving any defensively.

Q: If the Ags were to lose this game with another mediocre defensive performance, do you think Jimbo would entertain making coaching changes on defense? (BC93)

A: Four games into a season? No. I know a lot of people are angry as all get-out with DJ Durkin, and I get it. But let’s be rational here. It would be extraordinary if that were to happen.

Q: 1) what is the possible defensive scheme that calls for Diggs or Overton to be covering folks downfield? This isn’t a zone blitz situation, this is them standing up in a LB spot and running with people. Who thinks this is maximizing their talents?

A: Apparently the defensive coordinator does.

2) this seems to happen every year. Last year it was Lane playing over Mohammed and now it looks like Gilbert playing over Mathews. What is happening in practice where we can’t identify the people who can actually make plays?

A: Maybe the guys that you are pointing to weren’t practicing as well as the other guys. That happens. But it’s a moot point now, since Gilbert is out and Mathews will start.

Q: How do you approach writing the post game thoughts vs the game story? (Shacky84)

A: Postgame thoughts are more nuts and bolts — this guy did good, this guy didn’t, this was a big play. The game story is more of dispassionate overview of the big plays and quotes from the players.

Q: Thanks for the comment on what the DLs are doing, (i.e. not rushing on obvious passing downs but reading and containing). Watched a number of games with lots of teams having three DLs down but always rushing at least one other, a DE, a LB, a corner. Most rushing at least one DL and another. No compredolo.

OK.......long pass on first (or 2nd play). I have not seen this being successful for any team nor can I recall someone being successful throwing the long ball on the first play. I did see several teams try to do this only to have to punt on third down. Your QB is semi warmed up having been a half hour or more since they threw a long pass. Most QBs are nervous somewhat with the start of the game and as they try to read what is coming with them. Does not seem smart.

Is this a OC thing for our OC in that he wants to loosen up the defense, make them think, or really thinks it will work? If I remember correctly, he did not do this the first game but cannot remember the first play of Miami, especially since the defense handed the ball to the offense deep in Miami territory. Just curious. (DentonAg80)

A: They’re not doing it for s**ts and giggles, they’re going for the throat right off the bat. If Bobby Petrino sees something, he’s going to try to exploit it. And Evan Stewart or Ainias Smith against a Sunbelt or Mountain West corner 1-on-1 screams deep ball to me too.

If they do it again this weekend, it’s a statement that we’re not scared of you, try whatever you want.

Q: Money can impact motivation. We have a very highly compensated staff. Do you believe they are motivated to bring a championship football program to Texas A&M? (Aggie1983)

A: Unless they intend to retire after being fired here, they should be highly motivated.

Q: Auburn. Do you expect a close game or do we blow them out? (H273)

A: If A&M doesn’t keep Auburn in the game with turnovers and/or bad tackling, they should beat the spread of 8 points.

Q: is the reason Addazio cannot adjust to blitzing D's he is facing because Durkin does not use blitzing, rather he has his DEs playing 30 yds off the ball? (Rooster77)

A: That has absolutely nothing to do with. During practice, the scout team that goes against the 1s imitates the opposing defense. So Durkin can do whatever he wants and it has no bearing on the offense (unless he can’t get off the field).

Q: Does Jimbo ever allow assistant coaches (I'm looking at you, Urkin) to take part in the postgame press conference? I think it would be interesting to pose some of these questions to the guy who's making the calls on defense. (Rick77)

A: No, he doesn’t. We talk to them once a year in the summer and maybe again before a bowl game. That’s it.