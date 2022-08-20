Ainias established as A&M's top receiever

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

2021 stats: 47 catches, 509 yards, 6 TD

Projected 2022 role: Starting wide receiver

A&M's receiving group definitely has more talent than in past years, but doesn't have a lot of experience. And then there's Smith, who served as a team captain and set a career high in receptions last season. He's the exception to the rule, and an exceptional one at that. No matter who wins the starting quarterback job, he'll be looking for Smith early and often in 2022.