Andy's here: Garcia's hot stretch leads Ags past Arkansas

Garcia scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and added three assists and two steals as he keyed a decisive 9-0 second half run that allowed the No. 8 Aggies (20-5, 9-3 SEC) to put away a persistent Arkansas (15-10, 4-8 SEC) squad.

The win gives A&M a five-game winning streak.

“A&M is a really good team and have figured out the most important thing as a coach — how to win games,” Arkansas coach John Calipari said.

After struggling badly in the first half Tuesday night against Georgia, the Aggies started off slowly again, going down 8-0 in the first five minutes before going on a 9-0 run of their own. Zhuric Phelps scored A&M’s first five points with a jump shot and a 3-pointer. Pharrel Payne (6 pointes, 4 rebounds) then threw down a dunk in the face of Arkansas’ Zvonimir Ivisic (13 points), followed by a layup to give the Aggies the lead.

"Sticking to our foundation (on defense) allowed us to get going," Phelps said. "We turned them over a lot and that allowed us to score in transition."

A&M would only trail once more in the half, 11-10, but were unable to stretch their lead beyond five points.

After struggling from long distance early on, the Aggies began to drive the lane. And attack the 7-foot-2 Ivisic, who was bullied by A&M’s big men.

Solomon Washington (4 points) threw down a second dunk on Ivisic to make the score 13-10, and Payne would posterize Ivisic again in the second half with a one-handed stuff to put A&M up 39-32 with 17:51 remaining.

“The reason I didn't play Z more, if you were watching the game … He got scored on, got scored on, got scored on, he didn't block, he doesn't block. Then I gotta go with the other guy,” Calipari said.

Arkansas would rally to tie the score at 25 with 3:11 to go in the half, but Wade Taylor (18 points, 9 assists) made his first basket from the field, a 3-pointer, to give A&M the lead back. A 3-pointer by CJ Wilcher (6 points), his second of the half, gave A&M a 33-28 halftime lead.

The Aggies would extend their lead to 46-39 with 14:26 left, but the Razorbacks responded by attacking the basket for easy buckets.

After a 7-0 Arkansas run tied the game at 48, Garcia picked off a pass from Arkansas’ Billy Richmond III and got it ahead to Zhuric Phelps (12 points, 9 rebounds) for a slam and the lead. Arkansas would tie the game again at 50, to the consternation of A&M coach Buzz Williams.

“We corrected some things (at halftime), and the things we were doing good (in the first half), we went away from,” he said.

Garcia came to the rescue on the next possession. After grabbing an inbounds pass under the Arkansas basket, Garcia drove the baseline, drawing several defenders, and passed it out to Wade Taylor who hit a 3-pointer to give A&M a 53-50 lead with 8:02 left.

“I’m not saying that I’m bad shooting layups, but I trust (Taylor) to make that shot,” Garcia said.

After a steal by Jace Carter (2 points), Garcia forced his way into the paint for a layup and a five-point Aggie lead. On A&M’s next possession, Garcia drove the baseline again — but this time he didn’t pass. Instead, he converted another layup and drew a foul for a 57-50 lead after the free throw was missed.

“Andy is the most unselfish player I've ever coached, and he never wants to do anything that's not positive for the team,” Williams said. “And I think he's accepting now that, sometimes, Andy it's okay if you shoot that.”

Garcia grabbed another steal on Arkansas’ next possession, then added an offensive rebound after Taylor missed a 3-pointer badly. He would miss a close-in basket, but Henry Coleman (6 points) grabbed the rebound and scored on the putback to A&M up nine.

Garcia’s final highlight came with 3:32 left, when he converted an up and under layup to put the Aggies up 63-53.

“I was just trying to do a little bit of everything to help the team win,” he said.

During the game, the NCAA released its first tournament bracket projections. They had the Aggies as the sixth seed overall, a position Williams would be happy to take and run with.

"I wish the season was over today. That would be great,” he said.