Anthony Lucas Talks Top 7 Scools

Lucas did make some big decisions over the weekend and dropped some big news on Tuesday—his top seven schools. (The seven include: Texas A&M, Alabama, Miami, USC, Oregon, LSU and Notre Dame.)

“I couldn’t go,” said the Rivals250 prospect. “My school had our football camp this weekend.”

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral strong side defensive end Anthony Lucas had intended to attend the Texas A&M barbecue and pool party last weekend, but due to some school activities he was not able to make it.

“I would probably say the thing that separates those 7 is definitely how much I loved the environment, and the relationships I built,” said the 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect.

Lucas has looked into what kind of education each school offers.

“I want to study sports management or sports media and business,” said Lucas.

The Aggies had a special vibe that Lucas picked up on while he was there June 4th for his official.

“(I saw) how much the player and coaches are actually genuinely always having a great time together,” said Lucas. “(They have) team chemistry from everyone on staff and players.”

Lucas wants to go see a game day atmosphere this fall for several schools in his top seven .

“I think Notre Dame vs. USC; A&M vs. Bama and Bama vs. LSU,” said Lucas.

The game atmosphere will be important for him to be able to cut the list down even further.

“Right now no school has an edge,” said Lucas.

Lucas does not have a commitment date in mind as of yet, and once again the games this fall will be important.

During eight games as a junior, Lucas recorded 46 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble and had one rushing touchdown and one receiving score. As a sophomore season in 2019, Lucas recorded 29 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.