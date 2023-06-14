After not playing for 13 seasons, the Aggies and Longhorns will get it on once again as members of the Southeastern Conference in 2024. And, as Athletic Director Ross Bjork had stated repeatedly, the game will be played at Kyle Field.

The Texas game is just one of several highlights of the home schedule for next year, which is shaping up to be one of the more exciting ones in recent memory. In addition to Texas, A&M will host Notre Dame in the season opener, fellow Big 12 defector Missouri and now-established SEC rival LSU. The Aggies will also host McNeese, New Mexico State and Bowling Green in its non-conference schedule.

A&M will also make one final trip to Arlington to play Arkansas at AT&T Stadium. The neutral site series, which has been dominated by A&M, will end after the 2024 season and neither school had any interest in extending it. The Aggies will serve as the home team in the final edition of the Southwest Classic.

The road schedule for the Aggies includes a lot of familiar faces. In spite of the "permanent East rival" label being removed from South Carolina, the Aggies will still travel to Columbia to face the Gamecocks in 2024. A&M will also head to the Swamp to take on Florida and to Auburn to face the Tigers. It will also make a trek to its personal hell, Starkville, to take on Mississippi State.

A&M will not face Georgia or Alabama. The Bulldogs will travel to Austin next fall, so they will play the newcomers at home before they play the Aggies at Kyle Field, in spite of A&M being in the conference for well over a decade. A&M has also yet to travel to Kentucky to play the Wildcats.

The exact dates for the conference games have yet to be determined.