Bateman impressed with defense's rapid improvement

"I think we've improved. They kind of have a better understanding what we want to do," Bateman said. "I think especially in the run fit structure, you know, I think early on, there was issues. We kind of got that ironed out a little bit. I've been pretty pleased with how the back ends come together, too, and they've done a good job with those guys piecing in some new players back there. So I think we've made good progress the last few weeks."

Progress is one way of putting it. Already putting up strong numbers in terms of scoring defense, the Aggies have turned up the heat once SEC play began in earnest. In the last two games, against Arkansas and Missouri, A&M has given up 27 total points, while racking up nine sacks, 18 tackles for loss and three turnovers.

The defensive line was expected to be the strong suit of the team and, recently, it has delivered. While ends Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart have gotten plenty of attention for their ability to rush the passer, Bateman said they are also a major reason why the Aggies have moved from 108th in the nation to 40th in rush defense in the span of just four games.

"Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, they're problems on the edge a little bit right in the run game," he said. "I think we've got some really good players. I think the depth at D-tackle has really developed. I thought, you know, I thought Rodas Johnson played great Saturday. So I think the unit itself has come along. We're playing more guys now, which I think is making the frontline guys the fresher and more successful later in the game."

The outside run, which Notre Dame utilized to great success, is an area where Bateman said the defenders have concentrated.

"I talk to them all the time, like, 'Don't let the ball hit the big field," he said. "Don't let the ball cross the nickel space. Don't let the ball cross the corner space. So I think that's been better."

Bateman said the success of Scourton, Stewart, Shemar Turner and Albert Regis up front, along with reserves Cashius Howell, Rylan Kennedy, Rodas Johnson and DJ Hicks, will be critical to the defense all season. As a result, the coaching staff works to utilize their talent in the best way possible.

"We do a really, really good job of isolating the upfront, one on ones for the front from four players and allow them to play," Bateman said. "I think so many times you get bogged down with like, 'They've got to do this, they've got to do that,' in order to protect people. I think it's a little bit more of an attacking mindset ... when you're one on one with a front we've got really good players. So you do that, they create a lot of negative plays. They create a lot of zero plays."

The defensive line has been able to attack more due to an improved secondary. After being a liability last season, the defensive backfield hasn't been perfect but has been considerably better in 2024. Bateman said being able to have faith in your cornerbacks makes it easier to attack up front.

"I think we've got coverage answers. We've got about every coverage under the sun. So every week, we kind of narrow it down to what, what we think is appropriate for that week. And I think allow the front to play, and that's been pretty good for us," he said.

Redshirt freshman Dezz Ricks has joined Will Lee in the starting lineup at cornerback that past two weeks, and Bateman said he's comfortable with those two and sophomore Jayvon Thomas out on the field.

"Dezz is really talented. I think, when him and Will are out there, those are two big, long, athletic kids," he said. "(Thomas) was doing great. I think the bye is coming at a good time, because some those guys were battling through some (injuries)."

The safety group has been on of the better units on the team so far this season, but it has taken an other step up the past two games thanks to the emergence of Donovan Brooks. The sophomore from Shiner has 13 tackles and three tackles for loss in the past two games, leaving him fourth on the team in tackles and second in tackles for loss.

"He's a weapon in the run game now; you talk about an eraser, talk about a guy who's the extra run defender. You know, some of the things Dalton's doing for us, it's really impressive," Bateman said. "And he's a really good player. Man, that play he made in the goal line Saturday. I thought was an elite play. Every NFL guy that comes through here, they ask me about him."

While A&M's rapid defensive improvement has impressed Bateman, he's not terribly surprised by it either.

"About our run defense, but knew we had good players. I was more concerned like, 'Hey, look, we got to get these guys to execute every single play. 'And we've done that. It's been really good," he said. "We've been fortunate, I think, the last three or four weeks, to get a little bit of an advantage of people and to kind of get after the run game or whatever. I think they kind of say, 'Okay, wait, let's focus on throwing it a little bit more, because it hasn't been successful.' So I think, I think as we kind of tighten down some of the run fits at linebacker, kind of some of the perimeter run fits, it's allowed the D line to be a little bit more of a factor."







