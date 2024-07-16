"When you guys do your picks on Thursday, we’ll be picked 14th, 15th or 16th, I’m sure," he said Monday at SEC Media Days. "But I’m excited about this group."

The Gamecocks were a disappointment last year, going 5-7. That ratcheted up the heat on Beamer, who responded by actively working the transfer portal. As many as 20 new additions could be in South Carolina's two-deep on Aug. 31.

With the departure of Spencer Rattler to the NFL, the Gamecocks will breaking in a new quarterback. The winner of the competition between redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers and former Auburn quarterback Robbie Sellers will bring changes to the offense.

"We certainly are going to look different at the quarterback position and LaNorris Sellers and Robby Ashford, both guys that are 240-pound guys that can run and are able to throw equally as well," Beamer said.

While the Gamecocks are limited in terms of experience at a number of positions, they will have an SEC veteran at running back. Rocket Sanders, who struggled with injuries last season at Arkansas, is looking to return to All-SEC form with South Carolina this year.

"You talk about hungry, starving, Rocket is very hungry to get back to the Rocket Sanders of '22," Beamer said. "I think a lot of people have forgotten how talented a running back Rocket Sanders is and the season he had in 2022."

Beamer said he hopes the additions through the portal, along with some of the freshmen from the recruiting class of 2024, can add depth to a defense that frequently wore down last season.

"(Defensive linemen) TJ Sanders, Boogie Huntley, Nick, Barrett, and Tonka Hemingway. They got worn down last year because we didn't have a lot of depth. We brought in some transfers that have played in the SEC that will help us be better there," he said. "Same thing at linebacker. We've had a three-man rotation at linebacker last year. We've added some freshmen that will play for us this year, but also added some transfers from Power 5 schools that will help us up."

Beamer said the Gamecocks may be overlooked after a disappointing 2023, but the goal for the team remains high.

"We have a championship mindset at the University of South Carolina. Make no mistake about it. There is no ceiling at the University of South Carolina as well. Our expectations at South Carolina are to compete for a spot in that 12-team playoff, year in year out," he said. "We have players that stayed in this program that could have gone to other schools. They didn't stay here to be average and go 6-6."



