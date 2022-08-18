Can Layden Robinson be an All-American at guard?

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds

2021 stats: Started all 10 games he played in; second team All-SEC

Projected 2022 role: Starting right guard

The rest of the line will be built around Robinson, who has become an elite player at right guard. He dominated last year, especially in the second half of the season. Now one of the leaders of the team, Robinson will be expected to set the tone for the offensive line and have an even better season this year.