 AggieYell - Can Layden Robinson be an All-American at guard?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-18 23:04:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Can Layden Robinson be an All-American at guard?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with offensive lineman Layden Robinson.

Layden Robinson is coming off an All-SEC season in 2021.
Layden Robinson is coming off an All-SEC season in 2021.

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds

2021 stats: Started all 10 games he played in; second team All-SEC

Projected 2022 role: Starting right guard

The rest of the line will be built around Robinson, who has become an elite player at right guard. He dominated last year, especially in the second half of the season. Now one of the leaders of the team, Robinson will be expected to set the tone for the offensive line and have an even better season this year.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}