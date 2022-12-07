Marshall, a 4-star from Fort Bend Marshall, was one of the more coveted wide receivers in the 2022 recruiting class. Along with 5-star Evan Stewart and fellow 4-star Noah Thomas, Marshall was expected to be a centerpiece of a new receiver corps.

He showed his ability early on, playing in the season opener and catching 11 passes for 108 yards. But he was also suspended for A&M's win over Miami for violating team rules, and was one of four true freshmen suspended for the remainder of the season after an incident after A&M's loss at South Carolina.

Marshall is the fourth member of the number 1-ranked 2022 recruiting class to enter the portal. Two of the others -- PJ Williams and Denver Harris -- were also suspended for the remainder of the year after the South Carolina game.