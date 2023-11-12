It's hard to believe, but Texas A&M is in the market for a head coach again. Here are some names to watch as A&M begins its search:

Oregon coach Dan Lanning will likely be a target for A&M (USA Today Sports Images)

Dan Lanning, Oregon

Age: 37 Record at Oregon: 19-4 Why he's a fit: He checks all the boxes. He's young, aggressive, has an SEC background (defensive coordinator at Georgia before taking the Oregon job) and has experience in Texas (at Sam Houston). Why he's not: He's got a $20 million buyout and you know Phil Knight will fight to keep him. Also, he's only got two seasons as a head coach under his belt. If it seems like those are weak arguments, that's because they are.

Mike Elko, Duke

Age: 46 Record at Duke: 15-7 Why he's a fit: He's A&M's former defensive coordinator -- a very good one, at that -- and has worked wonders turning around the Duke program. His players love him. He clearly has SEC experience and, of course, knows A&M well. Why he's not: He's still just 22 games into his head coaching career, and the Duke job is a long way from the A&M gig.

Elijah Robinson, interim head coach, Texas A&M

Age: 38 Why he's a fit: Beloved by players on both sides of the ball. Elite recruiter. Has assembled one of the best defensive lines in the nation. A&M has repeatedly bumped up his salary to keep him, so you know he's held in high esteem. Why he's not: No head coaching experience.

Jeff Brohm, Louisville

Age: 52 Record (at Western Kentucky, Purdue and Louisville): 75-45 (9-1 at Louisville this season) Why he's a fit: Has won at programs with lesser resources in the Big 10 and ACC. Offensive mind who has proven to be adaptable. Quick turnaround artist. Why he's not: Louisville is his alma mater and he may have zero interest in leaving. 52 may be a little old for what A&M's trying to do here. May not move the needle in recruiting.



Kalen DeBoer, Washington

Age: 49 Record (at University of Sioux Falls, Fresno State and Washington): 100-11 (21-2 at Washington) Why he's a fit: Wins everywhere he goes. Dynamic offensive mind. Turned around Washington in a hurry. Why he's not: $12 million buyout and no experience in the SEC or anywhere geographically close to A&M.

Jeff Traylor, UTSA

Age: 55 Record: 36-13 Why he's a fit: Good recruiter, extensive knowledge of Texas and Texas high school football. Built UTSA from the ground up. Why he's not: He's already 55, and UTSA has taken a bit of a step back this year (7-3).

Glenn Schumann, defensive coordinator, Georgia

Age: 33 Why he's a fit: Young, hungry and aggressive. Has developed one of the nation's top defenses. Strong recruiters. Why he's not: No head coaching experience.

