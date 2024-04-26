Cooper's stock skyrocketed after an outstanding senior season, when he racked up 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 8 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one.

After Cooper an a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at A&M's Pro Day in March, his position as one of the top linebackers in the draft was assured.

New A&M coach Mike Elko, who helped recruit Cooper to join the Aggies' 2021 recruiting class, was ecstatic when the linebacker's name was called.

“I am so excited for Coop,” Elko said. “He’s a young man who came to college with unbelievable speed, twitch and athleticism, and has grown into an NFL linebacker. He’s a great blitzer who can also cover and hold up against the run and played on special teams. Green Bay is getting an outstanding young man.”

The Packers went 9-8 last year and blew out the Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round of the NFL Playoffs, but their defense was a weak point in 2023. Green Bay ranked 17th in total defense and 28th against the run. Cooper, with his sideline to sideline speed, will be expected to help strengthen the Packers' run defense as well as get after the passer as a blitzer.