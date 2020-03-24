Guard David Edwards, who played for the Aggies from 1991-94, died in New York City Monday.

News of Edwards’ passing was made public by his former teammate, Charles Henderson, in a Facebook post.





"Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time. I just got the news that Dave Edwards passed away. For those that have been praying for him, he is now in a better place," Henderson wrote. "This coronavirus has hit me in the heart. Dave was one of the fiercest competitors and best point guards that I've ever met. Nearly unstoppable. Learned how to become tough as nails competing against him everyday and shaking off adversity."

After transferring from Georgetown, Edwards became a star with the Aggies, averaging 13.5 points, 7.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 85 games. He averaged 8.8 assists a game during his senior season, and the 265 assists he racked up during that season remain an A&M record. He was a three-time all-Southwest Conference player.

Edwards’ finest moments may have come on March 5 and 10, 1994, when he recorded triple-doubles in consecutive games. He is one of only six players in Division I history to achieve such a feat.



