Path to the finals:

Beat Florida 3-2, beat Kentucky 5-1, beat Florida 6-0

Projected lineup:

3B Gavin Grahovac; .303, 22 HR, 64 RBI, .999 OPS; SEC Freshman of the Year

RF Jace LaViolette; .306, 28 HR, 77 RBI, 1.184 OPS; first team All-SEC, All-American

C Jackson Appel; .321, 10 HR, 40 RBI, .945 OPS; First team All-SEC, All-American

DH Hayden Schott; .333, 8 HR, 61 RBI, .923 OPS

1B Ted Burton; .292, 9 HR, 44 RBI, .950 OP

LF Caden Sorrell; .266, 11 HR, 40 RBI, .930 OPS

SS Ali Camarillo; .293, 7 HR, 36 RBI, .831 OPS

2B Kaeden Kent; .320, 3 HR, 24 RBI, .891 OPS

CF Travis Chestnut; .260, 3 HR, 13 RBI, .869 OPS

Getting the start:

LHP Ryan Prager; 9-1, 2.88 ERA, 93.2 IP, 75 H, 20 BB, 118 K; first-team All-SEC, All-American

In the bullpen:

LHP Evan Aschenbeck; 6-1, 1.54 ERA, 10 saves, 70 IP, 47 H, 12 BB, 77 K; first team All-SEC, All-American, Stopper of the Year

RHP Chris Cortez; 10-3, 2.98 ERA, 60.1 IP, 41 H, 32 BB, 95 K

RHP Brad Rudis; 6-0, 2.29 ERA, 35.1 IP, 34 H, 12 BB, 35 K

RHP Brock Peery; 2-1, 3.60 ERA, 20 IP, 6 H, 17 BB, 22 K

RHP Zane Badmaev; 3-0, 2.70 ERA, 23.1 IP, 16 H, 5 BB, 27 K

LHP Kaiden Wilson; 0-1, 8.31 ERA, 8.2 IP, 14 H, 6 BB, 13 K

RHP Josh Stewart; 1-2, 4.33 ERA, 27 IP, 28H, 6 BB, 34 K

A&M by the numbers:

Batting average: .298 (53rd nationally)

Home runs: 133 (5th nationally)

Runs: 560 (7th nationally)

Walks: 413 (1st nationally)

Scoring: 8.6 runs per game (19th nationally)

Shutouts: 12 (1st nationally)

Strikeout to walk percentage: 3.27 (4th nationally)

Strikeouts per 9 innings: 10.8 (8th nationally)

Walks allowed per 9 innings: 3.31 (12th nationally)

ERA: 3.80 (3rd nationally)





Tennessee coach Tony Vitello is well aware of what A&M has done in Omaha. He dismissed the Vols’ 7-4 win over the Aggies in the SEC Tournament, saying A&M is very different now compared to a month ago.

“Florida's younger guys are getting more experience, which A&M shut them down. And you've got the most dangerous guy, him and (Georgia’s) Charlie (Condon), you know, I don't include our players in any of that, and Cags (Florida’s Jac Caglianone). So they're capable of shutting down anybody,” he said. “Then, again, you get to this point, every lineup, I feel like ours and theirs, can get you at any one spot. There's a lot of uniqueness to each lineup, too, where there's a variety of ways they can get you.”

Vitello said the Vols know they will have to deal with a pitching staff that is red hot, starting with Prager tonight.

“But we'll have to go up against Prager. It will be the second time. And he's given a lot of people fits, either a lot of strikes out of him, but also gets guys to chase out of the zone a little bit,” he said. “Then you look at the guys who will be available afterwards -- or better yet look at the way they've gone to the bullpen in the postseason -- (Jim Schlossnagle)'s not afraid to go to the bullpen early because he knows he's got weapons down there.”



