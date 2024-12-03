Elite QB, Aggie commitment Brady Hart relishes first look at Texas A&M

One of the most surprising developments in the class of 2025 went down last week when Brady Hart jumped up a class and flipped his pledge from Michigan to Texas A&M in one move.

What made it even more unique was the fact that the Cocoa (Fla.) High School star hadn't previously spent any time in College Station before the big decision. That changed over the weekend as he took an official visit, with family in town, to see the campus he will begin his career at come January.

"It was a great visit, I loved it there," Hart told Rivals. "I was just shocked with how electric the game day experience was. Kyle Field was unbeleivable.

"I loved being around coach (Mike) Elko and coach (Collin) Klein. Great football coaches that are even better people."