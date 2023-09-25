During his press conference Monday, coach Jimbo Fisher said Weigman was "day-to-day", but also admitted the sophomore quarterback had "a little sprain, a little swelling" after injuring his right ankle with less than 5 minutes to go in the first half in A&M's 27-10 win over Auburn Saturday. Fisher said the injury is not a high ankle sprain.

Weigman was 8-14 for 70 yards at the time of his injury.

Sophomore wide receiver Noah Thomas, who did not play Saturday after leaving A&M's 47-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe after the first quarter with an injury, was deemed a likely participant in this weekend's matchup against 2-2 Arkansas. Thomas also suffered a personal loss during the week, as his older brother passed away.

The news was not as positive for safety Jardin Gilbert, who suffered a shoulder surgery last week and underwent surgery. Fisher said he will be out "for a while."



