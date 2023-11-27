Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson lists the first five calls that Mike Elko must make at Texas A&M after becoming the Aggies' new head coach.

Terry Bussey (Rivals.com)

Bussey is one of the most dynamic athletes in all of the 2024 recruiting cycle. Whether he is playing on offense with the ball in his hands or in the secondary on the defensive side of the ball, Bussey is an electric prospect that the Aggies must keep in their class. An East Texas native, Bussey committed to A&M in September over pushes from LSU and Oklahoma. The Tigers have only turned up the heat since the firing of Jimbo Fisher, with Bussey visiting Death Valley this weekend. With that in mind, Elko must make it a priority in shoring up Bussey's pledge and ensuring that he is in College Station for next season.

Cam Coleman (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Coleman provided Texas A&M with a monster recruiting win during the summer months as the Aggies beat out Auburn and others for the elite wide receiver's pledge. Coleman has remained in the Aggies' class since then, but the Alabama native has taken visits all over the country this fall. Deion Sanders and Colorado got him on campus and more serious threats like Auburn, Florida and Florida State have hosted Coleman. It'll be important for Elko to lock Coleman down and sell him on being the potential focal point of the team's offense as a freshman - especially with some uncertainty surrounding Aggies receiver Evan Stewart.

Dre'lon Miller

Miller, like Coleman, committed to the Aggies over several others back in the summer. Unlike Coleman, though, Miller opted to re-open his recruitment this fall when he decommitted from Texas A&M. LSU was perceived to be the favorite to land Miller shortly after that decision but Miller has flirted with Colorado and even the Aggies since then. Miller is very familiar with College Station and is close with multiple members of A&M's haul. He's a dynamic weapon that has drawn comparisons to Deebo Samuel, making him a priority for Elko and his staff.

Devin Sanchez (Rivals.com)

Sanchez is not far from College Station, starring at Houston-area Galena Park North Shore. The 2025 five-star defensive back is considered the top recruit in Texas for next cycle thanks to his shut down ability on the outside. The elite recruit included Texas A&M in his top-three programs and will make his public commitment at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January. Ohio State is viewed as the team to beat, but Elko must do all he can to overcome that and keep the blue chip talent in the backyard.

Kobe Black (Rivals.com)