Friday Tidbits
Social Spotlight (Courtney):
TEXAS A&M 👍🏽 #GigEm 🤧 pic.twitter.com/ilCWqXL3zo— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 23, 2019
I’m going to do something at @TheOpening that haven’t been done in a Long time 🤧🤧 “what Demas have up his sleeve this time 🤔”— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 27, 2019
Just know them Aggies coming hard in 2020 - 2024 🤯🤫— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 26, 2019
Nothing but Live artwork over here‼️ Y'all remember the name 🤫🔥💯@DemondDemas1 pic.twitter.com/DkZOXe3NfT— GrahamSlam Graphics ⚡📸 (@graham_torey) June 26, 2019
June 24, 2019
Your job is to have doubts but it’s our job @MooseMuhammad @troyomeire @kvng_buzo @AkinolaOgunbiyi @OriginalJaylon to prove guys like that completely wrong by winning a national CHAMPIONSHIP. AND WINNING MORE GAMES THEN U THOUGHT WE WOULD THAT’S THE PLAN— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 26, 2019
Friend: why is A&M recruiting so well?— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) June 26, 2019
Me: they’re killing it in Houston and New Jersey.
Friend (pauses): excuse me?@kooldademon @fadil_diggs
. @mbpRivals @AggieYellRivals has video of Fadil Diggs (13 Grey) @fadil_diggs @Rivals #RivalsChallenge @adidasFballUS #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ZRZoxHn21u— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) June 25, 2019
⭐️📹 Best of the #Rivals3StripeCamp ⭐️📹#Rivals250 4⃣⭐️ Fadil Diggs (@fadil_diggs ) was fresh off his pledge to the #Aggies at the RCS #NJ stop & did what he does best - winning. He won the DL MVP award plus earned an #RivalsChallenge invite! Check out his top plays!— Rivals (@Rivals) June 6, 2019
👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/20N0sfEObx
Congratulations to #Rivals250 4️⃣⭐️ CB #TAMU commit Jaylon Jones on winning the DB MVP at this year’s #RivalsChallenge! pic.twitter.com/SbGL7Eiwk0— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 26, 2019
Jaylon Jones represented the state of #TX very well today ( @OriginalJaylon )— 🌹 (@RoSimonJr) June 25, 2019
Congrats to your 2019 #RivalsChallenge Most Valuable DB
and Texas A&M Pledge #GigEm 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/gzWHHspeuk
Jaylon Jones DB MVP pic.twitter.com/FvhFTqDlc1— Brian Mohr (@Rivalsfbcamps) June 25, 2019
Really liking these guys so far at the #RivalsChallenge:— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 25, 2019
DB Jaylon Jones
DB Major Burns
DB Tony Grimes ('21)
DB Kelee Ringo
WR Joshua Downs
WR Mookie Cooper
WR Marcus Rosemy
WR LV Bunkley-Shelton
TE Arik Gilbert
. @mbpRivals @AggieYellRivals has video of #TAMU #Aggies commit Jaylon Jones @OriginalJaylon in action #RivalsChallenge #GigEm pic.twitter.com/fTSShAsTl7— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) June 25, 2019
Rivals250 DB Jaylon Jones is Locked in with #GigEm and is leading Texas A&M’s recruiting charge. He says to expect some 🔥 🔥 🔥 in the near future pic.twitter.com/oxbJjK6zcH— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 24, 2019
What to watch for in the #RivalsChallenge: #Aggies edition.@samspiegs goes through the top 3 storylines for #TAMU fans: https://t.co/twJLm8Fab4 pic.twitter.com/BHw1rCUq9n— Rivals (@Rivals) June 16, 2019
A&M commit @troyomeire vs. Kelee Ringo: pic.twitter.com/0YNzEEw7TM— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) June 25, 2019
Good luck to @troyomeire representing #DawgNation at The Opening Finals‼️ #ALL-IN #PGTF ⚡️🎒 https://t.co/455ghuaAbJ— Fort Bend Austin Football (@AHSDawgFootball) June 19, 2019
Congratulations to 4️⃣⭐️DL #TAMU commit Isaiah Raikes on winning the @Gatorade Award at this year’s #RivalsChallenge! pic.twitter.com/TOMgwd5ic3— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 26, 2019
Isaiah Raikes Gatorade MVP pic.twitter.com/HtvbAZKEdO— Brian Mohr (@Rivalsfbcamps) June 25, 2019
Who were the biggest surprises from the #RivalsChallenge? I was on the field all day, and there could be star changes coming and there will definitely be some movement in the rankings. Here’s who opened my eyes: https://t.co/Fg30VKf1wI pic.twitter.com/QMUcsgOu3D— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 26, 2019
Moose Muhammad says goodbye with a 😘 as he gets past his defender 😂 @rivalsmike @rivalswoody @cassidy_rob @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/qvMMfUdpOg— Rivals (@Rivals) June 26, 2019
Aggie commits @fadil_diggs @OriginalJaylon @troyomeire @kooldademon @MooseMuhammad at the 5-Star Challenge. And is @JoshuaEaton_1 trying to tell us something? pic.twitter.com/GxxsCgwYzo— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) June 25, 2019
#GigEm nets a commitment from Dallas Walker— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 25, 2019
Jaylon Jones and Troy Omeire In for the celebration pic.twitter.com/4ESLO5LVWI
Everybody wanna play for Jimbo.— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) June 23, 2019
It's decision day for four-star Longview QB Haynes King. Here's the latest I'm hearing as time winds down @AggieYellRivals @mbpRivals @JesseReSimonton @Brent_Hubbs— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 27, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/aQnDzjsDI6 pic.twitter.com/8cPVV5bKmY
According to Rivals several UT players are working hard on Haynes King.— What of the meek, the mourning, and the merciful? (@BenStancliff) June 28, 2019
That two big-time Coaching staffs are fighting tooth and nail for Haynes King just goes to show you what a get he will be for whoever ends up landing him. He's a special player.— What of the meek, the mourning, and the merciful? (@BenStancliff) June 28, 2019
Longview quarterback Haynes King is taking his time on making a major decision. https://t.co/jFQqTpcinC— Hayden Henry (@hayden_h) June 28, 2019
More Social Media concerning Texas A&M Football and Recruiting:
.@TheKellenMond ➡️ @QuartneyDavis1 ‼️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 28, 2019
Keep voting, #12thMan! Send your Aggies to the @ESPYS#GigEm
Rock the vote, #12thMan.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 25, 2019
Cast yours 👇 for the @ESPYS!#GigEm
Who remembers these great Aggie moments? Vote now to help decide your favorite! 🗳 #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 27, 2019
Mark your calendars #12thMan for our annual Fan Appreciation Day presented by @CHIStJoseph— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 24, 2019
🎟️Free Admission
🗓️Sunday, August 11
🔗https://t.co/kN4tdEzIs4 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/rfDirOx6gx
.@WakeEmUp9 runnin’ the show at @12thManFndtn summer meetings. 😎— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 23, 2019
Thanks for everything y’all do. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/7vxgcha7Mp
.@12thManFndtn donors continue to make a difference in the lives of Aggie student-athletes.— 12th Man Foundation (@12thManFndtn) June 22, 2019
It was our honor to celebrate their efforts and generosity at Friday night’s Donor Impact Dinner!
“You’re not just changing lives, you’re changing generations of lives.” -Jimbo Fisher pic.twitter.com/5f6ujPEHkv
The work never stops. 💪😤💪#GigEm pic.twitter.com/G6aJq7Fy8p— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 21, 2019
What a great start to the 2019 Summer Meeting! @AggieFootball and @12thManP kicked off the weekend by walking us through the behind-the-scenes action of the 7 OT win over LSU!— 12th Man Foundation (@12thManFndtn) June 21, 2019
Where were you when the Aggies made history? 👍#12thMan #GigEm pic.twitter.com/tzPOfkWHj2