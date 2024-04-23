The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Payne, who played his first two seasons at Minnesota, averaged 10 points and 6.1 rebounds in his sophomore season with the Golden Gophers. He scored in double figures 14 teams, topping out with a 21 point, 11 rebound effort in a Feb. 18 win against Rutgers.

Payne also scored in double figures in each of Minnesota's three postseason games. He scored 11 in the Golden Gophers' loss to Michigan State in the Big 10 Tournament, then scored 11 against Butler in the first round of the NIT and 16 against Indiana State in a second round loss.

Payne's decision to transfer was considered by observers of the Minnesota program to be a major loss, and some of his prior opponents -- Indiana and Wisconsin -- tried to convince him to transfer into their programs. But, after an official visit to A&M over the weekend, Payne decided to join the Aggies.

Payne strengthens a front court that lost center Wildens Leveque, but returns Henry Coleman III, Solomon Washington and Andersson Garcia. Payne, a physical post player who likes to play close to the basket, will likely step in as A&M's starting center barring any further additions.

A&M's roster now has 11 scholarship players, with four more playing their Covid season, which does not count against the overall number. Teams can carry 13 scholarship players, meaning A&M can add two more non-fifth year players.