Hoops starts season 13th

Klein sees continued upside for offense at midpoint
Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein has endured some bumps in the road early, but things are looking up.
In this week's 10 Things for Tuesday, we grade the Aggies at the midpoint of the 2024 season.
Elko, Aggies rally to back Weigman
Coach Mike Elko and other Aggies ripped into social media critics of QB Conner Weigman after Saturday's win over Mizzou.
Have all the pieces come together for Texas A&M as they hit the midpoint of the season? That's one topic this week.
Who's next to commit?
With the commitment of OL Nelson McGuire today, who could be the next to get on board with the Aggies? We take a look.
TTFT, sponsored by Brent Campbell
Texas A&M will begin the 2024-25 basketball season ranked 13th in the Associated Press poll, tied for the highest start in program history.
The only other time the Aggies were ranked this high was in 2006-07, when Billy Gillispie's squad made it to the Sweet 16 and was one of the most successful teams in program history.
The Aggies return the vast majority of their core from last year, with preseason first team All-SEC selection Wade Taylor IV back at point guard. A&M also returns key pieces in Andersson Garcia, Henry Coleman III, Manny Obaseki, Solomon Washington, Jace Carter and Hayden Hefner.
A&M was also active in the portal, adding guard Zhuric Phelps (SMU), forward/center Pharrel Payne (Minnesota) and wing CJ Wilcher (Nebraska) to the squad. Redshirt freshman Rob Dockery and signees George Turkson, Chris McDermott, Andre Mills and Janusz Ratowski round out the squad.
Even with the high ranking, the Aggies were only picked fifth in the preseason SEC poll, an indicator of the depth of the conference. A&M will face stout competition in the conference portion of its schedule, facing No. 2 Alabama, No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 21 Florida, No. 23 Kentucky and No. 19 Texas twice.
