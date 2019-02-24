Cibolo Steele 2020 four-star cornerback and Texas A&M commit Jaylon Jones could have possibly earned his fifth star today at the Houston Rivals Camp Presented by Adidas. Jones earned the defensive back MVP award, and an invite to Atalanta for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. I spoke with several analysts out at the camp today who were very impressed with Jones, and mentioned perhaps a fifth star coming.

Before the camp I spoke one-on-one with Jones about his commitment to Texas A&M, and who he is recruiting to join him.

AY: I see you are sporting all the Texas A&M gear today with the Aggie bracelet as well as the Aggie watch band...Now that you are a Texas A&M commit are there any guys that you are working on?

JJ: I am working on a few guys. Any time Insee someone post something about A&M I hit them on their DM, and tell them you know where home is at. Everybody has got their own recruiting process. It’s their decision what’s best for them, but I’m trying to get all the best people I can - because you know we are trying to take over the SEC West, and win a national championship. I’m all bought in.

AY: Tell us about the Super Bowl Sunday event and that day you decided to commit to A&M. Walk us through that day.

JJ: It actually wasn’t planned. I was planning on making a commitment in the summer. I’ve been up there five or six times, and every time I go up there it just feels like home. I trusted my gut, and trusted my heart. I told my parents right before I did it, and they said we are right behind you on anything you do. It was just one of those feelings where I just had to make it happen. I told Coach Mo, and he was excited; I told Coach Fisher, and he was excited; I told Coach Elko, and he was excited. The whole coaching staff came up to me, and were all just very excited for me. I’m just ready to get this thing rolling. Like I said it was just one of those feelings where I just had to do it. It just felt like home. It was the greatest feeling ever.

AY: Are there other schools still recruiting you?

JJ: Some schools still recruiting me, some schools not. I’ve been talking to some of my coaches about possibly taking my officials. Right now though I don’t know if I will be doing that or not. The only official I am taking as of right now is to Texas A&M on April 13–which is their spring game.

AY: You mentioned how you DM guys when they mention A&M, but are there any specific guys you are after?

JJ: I hit up Troy Omeire (Houston Rivals Camp wide receiver MVP) all of the time, Xavion Alford...some of the guys who will be out here today...I just try and get to as many people as I can.

AY: When you look at what Jimbo Fisher did in his first year and the way he has been recruiting what do you think is next for the Texas A&M Football program? What do you envision happening in the near future?

JJ: I see big things. When I get there I hope taking over the SEC West and winning a national championship. You see Coach Fishers resume; you see what he has done and where he has been and you know that he knows what he is doing. Coach Elko is the best defensive coordinator, and Coach Mo the smartest DB coach I know. All of those coaches really know what they are doing. They have been there and have done it.

AY: You said take over the SEC West...there are some juggernauts there like Alabama—A&M finally got a win over LSU this past season— but what’s it going to take to bring down Alabama?

JJ: Just being all bought in; execute, and never take anything for granted. Go out there and compete, because you never know what could happen in a football game. As time goes on we are going to get in all the right recruits and be on that top tier level. Trying to take it over.