" We had obviously a record setting offense last year, but we didn't play to the standard that we needed to play at times defensively," he said at SEC Media Days Monday. "Certainly that will be the goal this year, to play the kind of offense and defense and special teams that complements each other."

At the end of last season, Kelly fired defensive coordinator Matt House and poached Blake Baker from Missouri to take over in Baton Rouge. While results can't be judged until the season begins, Kelly said the buy-in to Baker in his scheme by members of the defense has been obvious.

"Blake certainly has an established comfort level in a particular scheme. But it's relationships, it's getting players excited about stepping on the field. It's about players truly wanting to be part of those 11 guys running, hitting, being part of that unit," Kelly said. "Blake's ability to orchestrate that, bring that together, is what has been the piece that is really evident."

One player Baker will have in the middle of his defense is All-SEC linebacker Harold Perkins, who had 75 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles last year. But many observers felt he was misused and undersized as LSU's middle linebacker. Kelly said Perkins is now bigger, stronger and more experienced, capable of playing any linebacker position needed.

"He's an every-down linebacker that can play inside and out and has the ability to run, can obviously rush the passer, and also tackle from sideline to sideline," Kelly said of Perkins.

The offensive juggernaut that allowed LSU to outscore opponents last year is largely gone, as quarterback Jaylen Daniels and wideouts Brian Thomas and Malik Nabers were all early picks in this spring's NFL Draft. Kelly will turn the offense over to Garrett Nussmeier, who threw for 591 yards and 4 touchdowns last season as Daniels' backup. The two quarterbacks, he said, share a strong mental approach to the game.

"If you talk about just from the neck up, the ability to certainly translate. In other words, take the offense, take the things that are taught in the classroom, and be able to translate those things to the field. That was one of Jayden Daniel's best assets. You could watch it, talk about it, he could recite it. You could be in a meeting and you would walk out of that meeting and go, amazing. His recall, his ability to go through all the progressions, his ability to know everything in terms of blitz protection, and then in a game he could do it," Kelly explained. "That gift, that ability is what makes the great quarterbacks great, and Garrett has been able to do that as well. Now, he has to go do it in the games like Jayden did. But that's the first thing we look for, the ability to take it from the meetings, film study, walk-throughs, practice, and apply it to the games real time."

This fall, Kelly will face off against his old defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, Mike Elko, when the Tigers come to Kyle Field to play Texas A&M. The LSU coach had plenty of praise for Elko when asked about him Monday.

“He’s a smart football coach,” Kelly said. “And when I say smart, I don’t mean intellectual — though he’s got a degree from an Ivy League school, so you could say that much as well — but he’s a smart football coach, he understands the game.”

Kelly said that Elko's ability to be comfortable in his own skin will help him succeed at A&M.

“He’s going to play to his strengths, offense, defense, special teams. What makes Mike a really good head coach is that he’s not just going to be a defensive coach,” Kelly said. “He’s going to make sure that he oversees all the units because he knows it leads to winning and I think that’s why Mike is going to do very well at Texas A&M.”



