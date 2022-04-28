Kenyon Green a first round Texan

Green was taken with the 15th pick by the Texans, ending a first round dry spell lasting back to 2017, when Myles Garrett was taken by the Cleveland Browns with the first pick overall. It also means the Atascocita product remains home.

Green, a two-time All-American, was long considered to be a potential first round pick after breaking into the starting lineup at right guard in 2019. He never missed a game during his Aggie career, which included starts at right guard, left guard, left tackle and right tackle. He also played several snaps at center during A&M's win in the 2021 Orange Bowl.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Green's versatility helped him not only win All-SEC and All-American honors, but made him a finalist for the 2021 Lombardi Award. He is the first Aggie offensive lineman to go in the first round since 2016, when the Seattle Seahawks took Germain Ifedi with the 31st overall pick.

While Green has shown the ability to play tackle, the Texans a clear need at guard and Green could move right into the starting lineup. He will be teamed with another Aggie first round offensive lineman, Cedric Ogbuehi, who signed earlier this offseason.