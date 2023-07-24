If you have business with Congress or the federal government, consider teaming with Live Oak Strategies. Led by Ryan Thompson '01, Live Oak Strategies is a premier consultancy that specializes in Strategic Advisory Services, Business Consulting, and Federal Government Relations. Whether it's navigating the labyrinth of government regulations or building relationships with key policymakers, Live Oak Strategies has the experience and knowledge to help businesses thrive in today's competitive landscape.

When considering that Ole Miss has been one of the most active teams in the transfer portal over the past two years and NIL deals almost certainly helped with at least some of those moves, you would think Kiffin would be the last person to complain about them. But when he took to the podium at SEC Media Days, Kiffin did exactly that.

"I didn't do a very good job over the year of keeping our team together, not as an excuse, but I said it up here a year ago ... the challenges when you have such a roster overhaul and so portal-heavy," he said. "And I've said I've always been concerned about culture issues when you do that because you don't have kids that haven't been there very long."

Kiffin said there had been "a ton of change" to the Ole Miss roster, with large numbers of players moving both in and out of Oxford through the transfer portal.

"Forty new scholarship players," he said. "It's kind of the world that we live in."

Kiffin went on to call the portal and NIL the causes of "the disaster that we're in."

"I do think, which I've stood up here and said before when it first happened, that there's going to be some major issues and we're creating free agency with the portal," he said. "And with NIL, you've got a lot of pay-for-play going on and that is what it is. Those two things combining, there's not a system in place. I don't think there's any other sports at any level that are like this, that really, you every year, can opt into free agency. Really, twice a year."

Kiffin said Ole Miss takes advantage of "free agency" as much as anyone, but he still decried the effect the portal and NIL are having on college football.

"I don't think that's really good for college football. These massive overhauls of rosters every year, really, is not in the best interest of college football," he said. "When you add the NIL at the same time, we have created,I've said it before, we've got different caps and no luxury taxes. So we've got professional sports, because that really is what we are, what's been created now, and there's no caps on what guys can make or what teams' payrolls are."

One are where the Rebels will look very different in 2023 is on defense, with a dozen new players added through the portal to replace others who left. The responsibility of assembling the group will fall to Pete Golding, who had previously held the same post at Alabama.

"We are really excited about that change and what he brings, to bring him over from Alabama," Kiffin said. "I've known Pete and people that worked with him a long time. He's ahead of the game, very intelligent and a great recruiter as well."



