{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 12:02:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Lane, Williams shine in high school action

Fletcher Whiteley • AggieYell.com
Staff Writer

Here's how Texas A&M's 2019 and 2020 commits did in their latest high school action: 

Did not play

Demani Richardson (Injury), Kam Brown (injury), Layden Robinson (bye), Bobby Wolfe (suspended), Jeffery Carter, (injury), Josh Bankhead (bye), Demond Demas (bye)

2019 commits

Coppell kicker Caden Davis

Won 24-23 over Flower Mound Marcus

1-2 FG from 50 that was a game winner, 3-3 XP.

Houston St. Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane

Won 34-14 over Tomball Concordia Lutheran

Eight catches, 210 yards, and two touchdowns

Bishop Dunne safety Brian Williams

Won 63-7 over Plano John Paul II

One interception returned thirty yards for a touchdown

A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison

Won 42-0 over Katy Paetow

Consol allowed 106 yards of offense

Dayton outside linebacker Robert Orebo

Lost 44-37 to Port Neches Grove

Dayton allowed 545 yards of offense.

Katy Taylor defensive end Braedon Mowry

Won 28-21 over Mayde Creek

One sack.

Brock tight end Baylor Cupp

Won34-29 over Whitesboro

No stats for Cupp as only three passes were thrown

Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal

Won 29-0 over Smithson Valley

Smithson Valley only had 224 yards of offense

Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson

Won 57-14 over Newton

Three catches, 89 yards, one touchdown

Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White

Won 64-10 over Carlisle

Harrisburg allowed 268 yards of offense

Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green

Won 44-7 over Pasadena Dobie

Atascocita had 345 yards of offense

Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Tarian Lee

Won 43-28 over Tallahassee Rickards

One interception returned for a touchdown

Hallsville offensive tackle Blake Trainor

Lost 35-29 to Mount Pleasant

Pensacola, Florida offensive lineman Adrian Medley

Won 24-2 over Mosely

Pensacola had 320 yards of offense

Buford, Georgia quarterback Zach Calzada

Won 21-3 over Apalachee

16-26, 202 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, three rushes, seven yards, one touchdown

Virginia Beach, Virginia defensive tackle Adarious Jones

Won 47-0 over Canada Prep

Full stats not available

Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller

Lost 14-13 to Klein

21 carries, 125 yards, one catch, 6 yards

Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young

Lost 28-12 to Fort Bend Elkins

One catch, 52 yards

Baton Rouge linebacker Christian Harris

Won 70-0 over Baton Rouge Mentorship Academy

One catch, 59 yards, one touchdown.

West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright

Lost 52-37 to McKinney North

Two catches, 32 yards, one touchdown

2020 commits

Navasota offensive lineman Jordan Jefferson

Won 9-7 over Stafford

Navasota had 200 yards of offense.

Fort Bend Hightower offensive lineman Smart Chibuzo

Won 35-25 over Galveston Ball

Hightower had 328 yards of offense

Fort Bend Kempner offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi

Lost 49-13 to Fort Bend Dulles

Kempner rushed for 229 yards

