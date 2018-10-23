Coppell kicker Caden Davis

Won 24-23 over Flower Mound Marcus

1-2 FG from 50 that was a game winner, 3-3 XP.

Houston St. Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane

Won 34-14 over Tomball Concordia Lutheran

Eight catches, 210 yards, and two touchdowns

Bishop Dunne safety Brian Williams

Won 63-7 over Plano John Paul II

One interception returned thirty yards for a touchdown

A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison

Won 42-0 over Katy Paetow

Consol allowed 106 yards of offense

Dayton outside linebacker Robert Orebo

Lost 44-37 to Port Neches Grove

Dayton allowed 545 yards of offense.

Katy Taylor defensive end Braedon Mowry

Won 28-21 over Mayde Creek

One sack.

Brock tight end Baylor Cupp

Won34-29 over Whitesboro

No stats for Cupp as only three passes were thrown

Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal

Won 29-0 over Smithson Valley

Smithson Valley only had 224 yards of offense

Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson

Won 57-14 over Newton

Three catches, 89 yards, one touchdown

Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White

Won 64-10 over Carlisle

Harrisburg allowed 268 yards of offense

Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green

Won 44-7 over Pasadena Dobie

Atascocita had 345 yards of offense

Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Tarian Lee

Won 43-28 over Tallahassee Rickards

One interception returned for a touchdown

Hallsville offensive tackle Blake Trainor

Lost 35-29 to Mount Pleasant

Pensacola, Florida offensive lineman Adrian Medley

Won 24-2 over Mosely

Pensacola had 320 yards of offense

Buford, Georgia quarterback Zach Calzada

Won 21-3 over Apalachee

16-26, 202 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, three rushes, seven yards, one touchdown

Virginia Beach, Virginia defensive tackle Adarious Jones

Won 47-0 over Canada Prep

Full stats not available

Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller

Lost 14-13 to Klein

21 carries, 125 yards, one catch, 6 yards

Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young

Lost 28-12 to Fort Bend Elkins

One catch, 52 yards

Baton Rouge linebacker Christian Harris

Won 70-0 over Baton Rouge Mentorship Academy

One catch, 59 yards, one touchdown.

West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright

Lost 52-37 to McKinney North

Two catches, 32 yards, one touchdown