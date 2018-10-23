Lane, Williams shine in high school action
Here's how Texas A&M's 2019 and 2020 commits did in their latest high school action:
Did not play
Demani Richardson (Injury), Kam Brown (injury), Layden Robinson (bye), Bobby Wolfe (suspended), Jeffery Carter, (injury), Josh Bankhead (bye), Demond Demas (bye)
2019 commits
Coppell kicker Caden Davis
Won 24-23 over Flower Mound Marcus
1-2 FG from 50 that was a game winner, 3-3 XP.
Houston St. Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane
Won 34-14 over Tomball Concordia Lutheran
Eight catches, 210 yards, and two touchdowns
Bishop Dunne safety Brian Williams
Won 63-7 over Plano John Paul II
One interception returned thirty yards for a touchdown
A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison
Won 42-0 over Katy Paetow
Consol allowed 106 yards of offense
Dayton outside linebacker Robert Orebo
Lost 44-37 to Port Neches Grove
Dayton allowed 545 yards of offense.
Katy Taylor defensive end Braedon Mowry
Won 28-21 over Mayde Creek
One sack.
Brock tight end Baylor Cupp
Won34-29 over Whitesboro
No stats for Cupp as only three passes were thrown
Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal
Won 29-0 over Smithson Valley
Smithson Valley only had 224 yards of offense
Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson
Won 57-14 over Newton
Three catches, 89 yards, one touchdown
Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White
Won 64-10 over Carlisle
Harrisburg allowed 268 yards of offense
Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green
Won 44-7 over Pasadena Dobie
Atascocita had 345 yards of offense
Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Tarian Lee
Won 43-28 over Tallahassee Rickards
One interception returned for a touchdown
Hallsville offensive tackle Blake Trainor
Lost 35-29 to Mount Pleasant
Pensacola, Florida offensive lineman Adrian Medley
Won 24-2 over Mosely
Pensacola had 320 yards of offense
Buford, Georgia quarterback Zach Calzada
Won 21-3 over Apalachee
16-26, 202 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, three rushes, seven yards, one touchdown
Virginia Beach, Virginia defensive tackle Adarious Jones
Won 47-0 over Canada Prep
Full stats not available
Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller
Lost 14-13 to Klein
21 carries, 125 yards, one catch, 6 yards
Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young
Lost 28-12 to Fort Bend Elkins
One catch, 52 yards
Baton Rouge linebacker Christian Harris
Won 70-0 over Baton Rouge Mentorship Academy
One catch, 59 yards, one touchdown.
West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright
Lost 52-37 to McKinney North
Two catches, 32 yards, one touchdown
2020 commits
Navasota offensive lineman Jordan Jefferson
Won 9-7 over Stafford
Navasota had 200 yards of offense.
Fort Bend Hightower offensive lineman Smart Chibuzo
Won 35-25 over Galveston Ball
Hightower had 328 yards of offense
Fort Bend Kempner offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi
Lost 49-13 to Fort Bend Dulles
Kempner rushed for 229 yards