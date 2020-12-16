AggieYell - Longtime A&M commit Shad Banks makes it official

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 227 pounds

Commitment date: July 1, 2019

Committed to A&M over: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Texas, among others

Honors: 2019 1st Team All-District; Army All-American

Why he chose the Aggies: "It's a great program with an even better coach. It's the only SEC school in Texas and I feel like we should keep the best in Texas. The Aggie Ring is bigtime and can take you a long way."

Message for the 12th Man?: "A good, 'Gig 'em Aggies'."