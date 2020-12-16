AggieYell - Longtime A&M commit Shad Banks makes it official

Longtime A&M commit Shad Banks makes it official
It's been a long time since Texas A&M signed a player from Galena Park North Shore. Or, it had been, as WR Shadrach Banks has broken the curse.
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 227 pounds
Commitment date: July 1, 2019
Committed to A&M over: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Texas, among others
Honors: 2019 1st Team All-District; Army All-American
Why he chose the Aggies: "It's a great program with an even better coach. It's the only SEC school in Texas and I feel like we should keep the best in Texas. The Aggie Ring is bigtime and can take you a long way."
Message for the 12th Man?: "A good, 'Gig 'em Aggies'."
Analysis
Tough, physical receiver with amazing footwork. Good, but not great speed, but the ability to make players miss is top-level. Highly instinctive when it comes to avoiding tacklers. He’s got great leaping ability, which he shows more than once by jumping over opponents. Really good hands; grabs the ball out of the air and watches it in before heading upfield. Another extremely good addition to the receiver corps who has the ability to play in the slot or outside.
