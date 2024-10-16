Advertisement
Published Oct 16, 2024
Mississippi State's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
Where, when, weather and TV

When: 3:15 p.m. central time Saturday, Oct. 19

Weather: Sunny, high of 75

TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Ashley Stroehlein)

Mississippi State (1-5, 0-3 SEC) depth chart

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

0

Michael Van Buren Jr.

Fr.

6-1

200

16

Chris Parson

RS-Fr.

6-1

215

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

21

Davon Booth

Sr.

5-10

215

OR 20

Johnnie Daniels

Jr.-TR.

5-10

200

Tight end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

18

Seydou Traore

RS-Jr.

6-4

235

OR 84

Justin Ball

Sr.

6-6

250

Wide receiver
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

6

Jordan Mosley

Jr.

6

195

5

Braylon Burnside

Fr.

6

200

SLOT receiver
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

3

Kevin Coleman Jr.

Jr.

5-11

180

11

Jaden Walley

Sr.

6

190

Wide receiver
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

7

Mario Craver

Fr.

5-10

170

OR 1

Kelly Akharaiyi

Sr.

6-1

200

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

66

Makylan Pounders

Jr.

6-5

310

51

Luke Work

Fr.

6-6

305

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

75

Jacoby Jackson

Jr.

6-6

320

53

Malik Ellis

So.

6-5

285

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

67

Ethan Miner

Sr.

6-2

305

72

Canon Boone

Jr.

6-3

315

Right guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

77

Marlon Martinez

Sr.

6-5

320

52

Grant Jackson

Sr.

6-6

325

Right tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

76

Albert Reese IV

Jr.

6-7

330

74

Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Fr.

6-6

310

No. 14 Texas A&M (5-1, 3-0 SEC) depth chart

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

11

Nic Scourton

Jr.-TR.

6-4

285

94

Josh Celiscar

Gr.-TR.

6-4

265

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Shemar Turner

Sr.

6-4

300

99

Gabe Dindy

RS-So.

6-3

310

OR 56

Rodas Johnson

Gr.-TR.

6-2

300

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

13

DJ Hicks

So.

6-5

300

OR 17

Albert Regis

RS-Jr.

6-2

310

88

Samu Taumanupepe

RS-Fr.

6-3

350

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Shemar Stewart

Jr.

6-6

290

92

Malick Sylla

Jr.

6-6

245

JACK
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

34

Cashius Howell

Jr.-TR.

6-4

245

15

Rylan Kennedy

So.

6-4

240

Linebacker
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

21

Taurean York

So.

6

235

32

Tristan Jernigan

Fr.

6-1

225

OR 45

Jordan Lockhart

Fr.

6-1

225

Linebacker
NameNumberClassHeightWeight

22

Solomon DeShields

Sr.-TR.

6-3

235

OR 27

Daymion Sanford

So.

6-2

230

OR 0

Scooby Williams

Jr.-TR.

6-2

230

Nickel
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

8

Jaydon Hill

Gr.-TR.

6

200

OR 20

BJ Mayes

Sr.-TR.

6-1

195

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

14

Jayvon Thomas

So.

6

195

OR 10

Dezz Ricks

RS-Fr.-TR.

6-1

190

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Bryce Anderson

Jr.

6

192

33

Jarred Kerr

Jr.

6

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

25

Dalton Brooks

So.

6

195

OR 9

Trey Jones III

Gr.-TR.

6-2

215

OR 3

Marcus Ratcliffe

So.

6-3

210

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

26

Will Lee

Jr.-TR.

6-3

190

24

Donovan Saunders

Jr.-TR.

6-3

195

Mississippi State statistical leaders

Passing: Blake Shapen, 74-108 (68.5%), 974 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT

Van Buren, 39-73 (53.4%), 550 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT


Rushing: Daniels, 56 carries, 262 yards (4.7 YPC), 2 TD

Booth, 64 carries, 224 yards (3.5 YPC), 2

Keyvone Lee, 29 carries, 140 yards (4.8 YPC), 1 TD


Receiving: Coleman, 36 catches, 447 yards (12.4 YPC), 3 TD

Craver, 11 catches, 313 yards (28.5 YPC), 2 TD

Mosley, 14 catches, 205 yards (14.6 YPC), 2 TD

Texas A&M statistical leaders


Tackles: York, 28

Lee, 22

Ratcliffe, 20


Tackles for loss: Scourton, 10

Brooks, 4.5

Turner, 3.5


Sacks: Scourton, 4.5

Stewart, 1.5

Seven players with 1


Interceptions: Ratcliffe, 3

Anderson, Lee and Thomas, 1


Forced fumbles: Four players with 1


Fumble recoveries: Williams and Hill, 1

Head-to-head

Mississippi State's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
CategoryMiss. StateNational/SEC rankA&MNational/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

28 PPG

71st, 12th

16.7 PPG

17th, 6th

Total offense/defense

381 YPG

78th, 12th

318 YPG

32nd, 8th

Rushing offense/defense

127 YPG

96th, 14th

114.5 YPG

37th, 7th

Passing offense/defense

254 YPG

54th, 9th

203.5 YPG

49th, 7th

First downs/allowed

125

70th, 10th

102

25th, 8th

3rd down conversions/

defense

41.7%

59th, 11th

30.8%

17th, 5th

Red zone %/ defense

81%

88th, 14th

83.3%

64th, 9th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

6.17/

game

92nd, 12th

6.7/

game

33rd, 7th

Sacks allowed/sacks

3.17/

game

122nd, 14th

2.33/

game

37th, 7th

Turnovers/

forced

6

31st, 4th

9

43rd, 6th

Turnover +/-

+1

57th, 9th

+6

15th, 2nd

Time of possession

28:23

122nd, 16th

32:00

22nd, 4th

What Mississippi State wants to do

Build off their second half success against Georgia, which means cranking up the long passing game. The Bulldogs hit on four passes over 20 yards against UGA, easily their highest total since Van Buren took over. There were three huge chunk plays: a 72-yarder, a 42-yarder and a 35-yard touchdown pass with under two minutes left in the game. Van Buren threw for 306 yards, the first time he'd thrown for more than 200.

The running game for State has been non-existent, and it hasn't been for lack of trying. They give up a lot of tackles for loss and sacks. But now they have a quarterback with a big arm and some very fast receivers on the outside who can do damage if they get deep. If you have a puncher's chance of winning, big plays in the passing game are the hardest punches you can throw.

How A&M may try to counter

Come after Van Buren. The true freshman has already started at Texas and at Georgia, so facing the Aggie defense probably won't intimidate him. But A&M will probably throw him a lot more looks than any opponent he's seen to date, and that has messed up quarterbacks with significantly more experience than he has -- see Taylen Green and Brady Cook as examples.

The best way to eliminate a deep passing game is to make sure the quarterback doesn't have time to throw deep passes. The Aggies hurried Cook 21 times and Green 15 times, and those offensive lines have had far better seasons that State's have to this point. If Luke Work starts at left tackle for the Bulldogs, Nic Scourton will line up against a true freshman who was flagged for three penalties last week.

Obviously, a lot of importance in this one will be placed on the defensive line, but the linebackers and corners will not have easy days. Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby can get pretty exotic with his looks and uses a lot of motion to free up his receivers on quick passes, so the linebackers have to read the play right, get to the edges and make swift tackles. The corners, of course, will have to play effective man coverage to stop the big play.

The Aggie defense has gotten better each week, and should have an advantage here. But, simply put, they've got to get to Van Buren before he cranks it up and goes deep.

