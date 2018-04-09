First, some positive news: left tackle Koda Martin was on the field watching today, looking no worse for the wear after suffering heatstroke and organ failure just a week ago. He's lucky and the Aggies are lucky he'll be able to play again. Guard Connor Lanfear was back on the field for the first time as well, but not with the first team.

So much for the idea of the quarterbacks flip-flopping with the first team and each getting a week. Nick Starkel remained with the 1s today, with Tray Williams in the backfield next to him. Kendrick Rogers has moved back to the first team with Camron Buckley in the slot and Jhamon Ausbon at the other receiver position. As time has gone on, we have seen more 3-receiver sets and nearly no 2 receivers/1 TE/1 FB. The fullback has essentially vanished, but Jace Sternberger is out there with the 1s each time. The starting lineup up front was Dan Moore/Keaton Sutherland/Erick McCoy/Colton Prater and Carson Green, even though I did see McCoy and Prater swap for a few plays.

Kellen Mond had the 2s again with Kendall Bussey in the backfield and Clyde Chriss, Roshauud Paul and (I think) Hezekiah Jones. Lanfear wasn't with the 2s; he was with the 3s, which Connor Blumrick led with Kwame Etwi next to him.

Derrick Tucker and Donovan Wilson were both back on defense, but it looked like they were both kind of taking it easy as Deshawn Capers-Smith and Kendrick Rogers operated with the 1s today (Larry Pryor was out). The most notable absence was at linebacker, with Otaro Alaka not making an appearance. The change to the lineup in his absence was quite interesting: instead of inserting Anthony Hines, Mike Elko moved Tyrel Dodson to WILL and put Santino Marchiol at MIKE. That says good things about the redshirt freshman, I guess. Charles Oliver remained at his corner spot and Travon Fuller was across from him, which means he's the first guy to last more than 3 practices at the other corner. Clifford Chattman and Debione Renfro were both out, so that may have had something to do with it.

