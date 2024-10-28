Monday Thoughts, sponsored by 4L Roofing

in other news
Reed Routy: Aggies stun LSU, 38-23
Texas A&M exploded for 31 second half points as the No. 14 Aggies blitzed No. 8 LSU Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Aggies, LSU renew unpleasantries
No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 8 LSU face off with first place in the SEC on the line. Follow the game with AY here.
Players key to an A&M win Saturday
If No. 14 Texas A&M is to knock off No. 8 LSU tonight, these eight players will have to play critical roles.
AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group
The LSU week edition of the AggieYell Mailbag has dropped, so check it out here!
Crownover talks O-line rebirth, LSU matchup
Right tackle Dametrious Crownover has been part of the offensive line's success through seven games, but LSU awaits.
