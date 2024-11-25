Monday Thoughts, sponsored by 4L Roofing

A&M's offensive line squares off with an Auburn rush defense that has made life tough for recent opponents.
This week's 10 Things for Tuesday centers on No. 15 Texas A&M's matchup against Auburn Saturday night.
What could the Aggies look like in 2025? We look at that and a whole lot more in Monday Thoughts.
Texas A&M's offense took another big hit Saturday night, when wide receiver Cyrus Allen suffered a season-ending injury.
Aggie tight ends put up numbers not seen in years, A&M opens as a road favorite at Auburn and more!
A&M's offensive line squares off with an Auburn rush defense that has made life tough for recent opponents.
This week's 10 Things for Tuesday centers on No. 15 Texas A&M's matchup against Auburn Saturday night.
What could the Aggies look like in 2025? We look at that and a whole lot more in Monday Thoughts.